A Black man with headphones and glasses is reading a document while holding a cane. He is standing in a room with plants, books, and a framed picture on the wall.

Disclaimer: If you’re reading this and expect to hear how disabled people are living a dream in the United States, stop right here and take a hike! I assure you, living off of SSDI/SSI alone in the neighborhoods of our choice is not everyone’s reality. It’s definitely not mine, as a disabled man in America.

If you take a look at my social media and online posts, or follow any of my work and adventures, you would think I am an American success. You think I am living the American dream for a disabled person.

I’ve been engaged to a lovely paraprofessional for almost 2 months and have been dating her for 5 years as of August. I co-created a mini male genius named Othello, and I am godfathering a spark of positive, festive energy named Lauren; both phenoms are only 7 years old but display traits beyond their years. I have two master’s degrees and am pursuing a doctoral degree. Based on the pictures on social media, I love smiling, exploring, and goofing off.

To many, I am a globally known researcher-writer-advocate who appears in the documentary Code of the Freaks and has works published in anthologies and journals, including Ought: The Autistic Culture Journal, ADA 30 in Color, Ethnic Studies Review, and Disability and Rehabilitation. You can say I’m well known in some circles. You also know me as The Black Autist.

I’m thankful for the creation of social media: you can feed people all the filler while grinding underground in silence. No one has to know or understand the struggle to live as multiple marginalized disabled persons in America. I don’t think they want to understand how we really live, especially if we live alone and with little to no support.

Confession: it sucks to be a full-time working disabled person in America, no matter what they tell you otherwise.

To live comfortably in Chicago as a single person, you would need to make about $113,000 per year to afford rent, groceries, and other expenses; the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment is $2,046/month. I make less than 50% of the income needed to live comfortably, and even with subsidized rent, I cannot afford to pay without delaying some payments. Supporting two children as a disabled father figure, whether it’s through monthly child support or gifts, isn’t cheap either. I am paying off loans to cover unexpected debts (including medical and housing) that have accumulated over the years. With these debts, along with dealing with management issues with my apartment, I am in constant threat of being on the street.

Add my growing list of disabilities that require a cane, a litany of medications, and multiple trips to specialists. All of those costs, even with company insurance. I cannot get Medicare because the government doesn’t see me as disabled enough, and the same goes for why I cannot get SSI. At least in Illinois, I can get Medicaid as a working disabled person, but I’ll have to pay a premium. I technically live in poverty, yet because I make money through my research job, I am not eligible for SNAP unless I ask for a pay cut just so I can be eligible. To be honest, I don’t know of many state or federal benefits and programs for full-time working, (mostly) neurodivergent people.

Speaking of making less than 50% of the average Chicago income, you may think, “Why is T.J. struggling? Should he be balling because he works at a university?” Sorry to disappoint you, but I’ve only worked for my employer for seven years, and I’m yet to break the $50,000/year mark. Despite my many talents and experience, it took me years to land a full-time job, and even then, it is not enough to support me without anxiety. I only got the current job through my connections at my alma mater, which recognized my academic potential and advocacy work. I can either apply for higher-paying jobs, take a second job, or take on gigs or consulting work. The former two are more difficult because applying for any job as a disabled person, within itself, is difficult. I am overqualified for customer service jobs but don’t have enough experience for the jobs I’m interested in (or for some of them, I need a car or a license). Even when I have experience, I may not get past the interview because, to employers, I am too “weird” to connect with people and don’t understand how to play workplace politics; however, though I don’t give a shit about small talk at work and would rather focus on work (then play when I clock out).

I have to figure out ways beyond begging online every blue moon. I hate begging and pitying myself. While I am grateful for mutual aid, I also feel I have to wander around with a cup, asking people for mercy on me and my plight.

I don’t have to worry about travel as much. I do have the ride-free card for public transportation and 40 free rideshare rides a month. But if you want to Uber to the suburbs for any reason, be prepared to spend at least $100 round trip. Or, there are paratransit services for $3.25 that can take you anywhere in Northeastern Illinois. However, be prepared to transfer at certain points to reach certain places, as not all services travel to all parts of the region. Also consider late pickups and drop-offs, as the paratransit fleet can be unreliable or unavailable at times.

Did I mention food, phone, internet, and clothes? And I like to have fun too, so I need cash to shoot the breeze. In the age of inflation, all of those things will add up. While I do work and try to cover basic living costs, I don’t have much to give towards having fun on the regular.

The monetary costs of living as a working disabled person are not the only costs. It damages my body, mind, and soul, too. My body continues to pay the price for all the stress I hold, the stress of trying to fulfill people’s expectations of how I should conduct my life as a disabled person in America. I am expected just to be an inspiration, an indestructible force that can withstand any obstacle and hide my disabilities for the betterment of society. I am expected to be a cash cow for inspiration porn consumers. I am expected to play along and accommodate ableism. I have done so for all my childhood and most of my adulthood.

Fuck that! Those are unrealistic expectations of non-disabled folks who want disabled folks to stay in their lanes—meeting those expectations hurts.



And so does fighting against those expectations. Trying to be your own free, proud disabled person takes a toll, also because you are constantly having to prove to people that you belong at the table, and then some! The constant battle within myself to prove my worth increased my number of mental health conditions to three. Plus, I carry PTSD from traumas of living the disabled life in a non-disabled world, and having so many marginalizations coming at me at one time.

My social life sucks. Not many sensory-friendly bars I can go to. I don’t have many friends who would at least give me a chance to be their friend, nor do I have many friends who are willing to support me in jams without blaming my disability or accusing me of using my disability as a crutch. If only they knew all the spoons it takes to navigate in a world not built for disabled people.



And now, your nation and your community don’t want you anymore because they see your disability as a community threat and a financial drain. I may end up in a concentration camp because I am disabled, and my country, which claims to support freedom and unity, doesn’t want any forms of disability pride. It doesn’t help that a group of bullies in federal office is promoting such hatred and cruelty towards the disability community on a systemic and emotional level.

I can write a thesis on the life of a working disabled person in America. But in short, it costs to live as a working, disabled person in America. Emotionally, politically, and fiscally.

Special livestream event: The Impact of the Gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the Disability Community

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On Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 7 PM Eastern Time, the Legal and Policy leadership team of Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. will host a livestream on Substack and YouTube to discuss the impact of the gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the disability community.

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