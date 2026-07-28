Cindy F. Friedman, MA State Senator, Advocates a Dangerous Bill on Forced Outpatient Treatment
The Massachusetts State Senate wants to copy forced outpatient treatment laws already on the books in 48 states and D.C.
We are fighting to codify Olmstead to create a federal shield that cannot be bypassed. The fact that 48 states have already passed outpatient bills like the one in Massachusetts proves that our shield is currently full of holes. We support our MA members today, while the rest of our movement observes the specific blueprint we must dismantle nationwide.
Disability Community for Democracy's Northeast Regional Legal and Policy Committee focuses on nine Northeast states. Unfortunately, Massachusetts is weighing a bill to let judges order people into psychiatric "treatment," usually forced medication, in their own communities.
The bill, S.2973, would let a court order treatment for someone found “gravely disabled,” a vague term that could apply to almost anyone a provider thinks isn’t taking adequate care of themselves. Supporters call it “Assisted Outpatient Treatment.” The MA Coalition Against IOC is taking a stand against forced outpatient treatment, and so is Disability Community for Democracy.
The strongest evidence against this bill, in our view, comes from dozens of Massachusetts advocates with lived experience of the mental health system who testified at every public hearing that forced treatment does not work. In April 2026, a coalition including ASAN, AAPD, the Bazelon Center, and DREDF told Senate Ways and Means that the bill fails to improve outcomes, “promotes racial disparities in our mental health system,” and doesn’t advance the autonomy and dignity of disabled people. Nothing About Us Without Us means their testimony is evidence.
As a Massachusetts resident, I believe this is not deciding a local question; it is holding the line against the executive branch, which is engaging in eugenics. An example of this is last year’s Executive Order, which criminalizes substance abuse disorder and mental illness, and names “assisted outpatient treatment” as a reason to send federal money first to states that go along. I am proud that Massachusetts is one of two states that currently doesn’t have an “assisted outpatient treatment.” I also believe this bill does an end run around the Olmstead decision, which holds that states and territories can’t needlessly segregate disabled people and must serve us in the most integrated setting appropriate. Therefore, we are asking Massachusetts residents to call their state senator because the House version of the bill (H.1801) is dead and to say no to this bill. This shows the country that voluntary outpatient services, walk-in care, peer respite, and supportive housing meet the need without force.
If you live in Massachusetts and don’t know who your state senator is, you can find them via Find My Legislator and call the district office; staff logs constituent positions. The phone script is below:
“My name is ___. I live in ___ and I’m a constituent. I’m asking Senator ___ to oppose S.2973, the outpatient commitment bill.” Then make it local: name the service your district lacks — a peer respite, evening walk-in care — and say fund that instead. Then ask, because a question requires an answer: “What is the Senator’s position on S.2973?”
Whether you live in Massachusetts or not, the right to decide what happens to your own body isn’t diminished because you have a disability. Defending it is what saying no to Crip Crow means.
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