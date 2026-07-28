The image is a bold, graphic text-based poster with a dark, distressed background. The text is presented in three stacked lines, with a prominent shadow effect giving it a 3D appearance. The top line reads “MA STATE SENATORS” in large, uppercase letters. These letters are colored in a gradient of orange to reddish-orange. The second line reads “NEED TO SAY NO TO” in uppercase. The words “NEED” and “TO” are in white, with a slight textured look, almost like aged paper or concrete. The words “SAY NO” stand out with the same orange-to-reddish-orange gradient as the top line. The bottom and largest line reads “CRIP CROW”. The letters here are a rough, cracked white, with a heavily textured appearance, resembling chipped stone or distressed metal. The shadow beneath this line is particularly pronounced and extends downwards, with what appears to be dripping paint or liquid streaks. The background is a dark, textured surface, possibly resembling a concrete wall or a rough painted surface. It has a gritty, urban feel, with splatters of black paint and some subtle vertical streaks that suggest weathering or decay. There are also a few small, reddish-brown specks scattered on the background, particularly near the upper and right edges of the text, which could be interpreted as debris or small marks. The overall color palette is limited, dominated by dark grays and blacks for the background and shadows, with the vibrant orange and white of the text providing a strong contrast. The composition is centered and direct, with the large text filling most of the frame, emphasizing the message. The distressed textures and the dripping effect add a sense of urgency and raw emotion to the statement.

We are fighting to codify Olmstead to create a federal shield that cannot be bypassed. The fact that 48 states have already passed outpatient bills like the one in Massachusetts proves that our shield is currently full of holes. We support our MA members today, while the rest of our movement observes the specific blueprint we must dismantle nationwide.

Disability Community for Democracy's Northeast Regional Legal and Policy Committee focuses on nine Northeast states. Unfortunately, Massachusetts is weighing a bill to let judges order people into psychiatric "treatment," usually forced medication, in their own communities.

MA Residents: Find your Rep and Senator.

The bill, S.2973, would let a court order treatment for someone found “gravely disabled,” a vague term that could apply to almost anyone a provider thinks isn’t taking adequate care of themselves. Supporters call it “Assisted Outpatient Treatment.” The MA Coalition Against IOC is taking a stand against forced outpatient treatment, and so is Disability Community for Democracy.

The strongest evidence against this bill, in our view, comes from dozens of Massachusetts advocates with lived experience of the mental health system who testified at every public hearing that forced treatment does not work. In April 2026, a coalition including ASAN, AAPD, the Bazelon Center, and DREDF told Senate Ways and Means that the bill fails to improve outcomes, “promotes racial disparities in our mental health system,” and doesn’t advance the autonomy and dignity of disabled people. Nothing About Us Without Us means their testimony is evidence.

As a Massachusetts resident, I believe this is not deciding a local question; it is holding the line against the executive branch, which is engaging in eugenics. An example of this is last year’s Executive Order, which criminalizes substance abuse disorder and mental illness, and names “assisted outpatient treatment” as a reason to send federal money first to states that go along. I am proud that Massachusetts is one of two states that currently doesn’t have an “assisted outpatient treatment.” I also believe this bill does an end run around the Olmstead decision, which holds that states and territories can’t needlessly segregate disabled people and must serve us in the most integrated setting appropriate. Therefore, we are asking Massachusetts residents to call their state senator because the House version of the bill (H.1801) is dead and to say no to this bill. This shows the country that voluntary outpatient services, walk-in care, peer respite, and supportive housing meet the need without force.

If you live in Massachusetts and don’t know who your state senator is, you can find them via Find My Legislator and call the district office; staff logs constituent positions. The phone script is below:

“My name is ___. I live in ___ and I’m a constituent. I’m asking Senator ___ to oppose S.2973, the outpatient commitment bill.” Then make it local: name the service your district lacks — a peer respite, evening walk-in care — and say fund that instead. Then ask, because a question requires an answer: “What is the Senator’s position on S.2973?”

Whether you live in Massachusetts or not, the right to decide what happens to your own body isn’t diminished because you have a disability. Defending it is what saying no to Crip Crow means.



MA Residents: Find your Rep and Senator.

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