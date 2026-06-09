Photo by tom coe on Unsplash . ID: The image is a black-and-white, low-angle shot of the Statue of Liberty. The iconic statue is partially obscured by a dense layer of clouds and fog, particularly in the lower half of the frame, lending it an ethereal, somewhat mysterious appearance. The statue itself is detailed, with a clear rendering of her robes, crown, and the torch held high. The torch flame is the brightest point in the image. The composition places the statue centrally, occupying a significant portion of the vertical space. The lighting is soft and diffused, characteristic of an overcast or foggy day, with the white of the sky and clouds creating a high-key aesthetic. The contrast is moderate, emphasizing the statue’s textures against the softer backdrop. The overall mood is solemn and majestic, with the fog adding a sense of isolation and grandeur.

The attacks on democracy and disability rights are the same fight. Across the Northeast, we have watched Medicaid targeted for devastating cuts, ADA enforcement weakened, voting rights eroded, and our voices pushed to the margins. When democracy erodes, disabled people feel it first and hardest. That ends when we organize.

Join the Northeast Regional Legal & Policy Committee

Disability Community for Democracy is seeking volunteer committee members for our Northeast Regional Committee, covering Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

A volunteer doesn’t need to have a disability themselves, but they must be connected to the disability community via a family member or friend. No one is coming to fix this for us — building the lives and democracy we deserve takes commitment from our own community.

As a committee volunteer, you will:

Research disability rights issues in the Northeast

Participate in monthly subcommittee meetings

Advocate for policies that uplift our community

Oppose policies that cause us harm

Please note: Members are expected to attend monthly meetings or notify us in advance of any absence. Our full attendance policy is available upon request.

If you are a disabled person in the Northeast ready to turn your passion into action, we want to hear from you.

Contact us at abiodun3113@gmail.com.

Our rights, our lives, and our democracy depend on what we do right now.

Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

Your support is crucial to Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Your contributions enable us to sustain our passionate and effective advocacy. Below are several ways in which you can support us:

If you enjoy what we do, consider supporting us on Ko-fi ! Every little bit means the world!

If you’re able to contribute, consider setting up a recurring donation through this link to make giving easier and more consistent.

To stay up to date on how to get involved and participate in our special events, sign up for our mailing list by clicking here , or follow us on Instagram , BlueSky, Facebook , Threads, and YouTube .

If you’re unable to assist, we’d really appreciate it if you could share our publication with your friends and family! Thank you so much for your support.

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