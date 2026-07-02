The image displays a bold, text-based graphic with a strong, gritty aesthetic. The text, which reads “DEMS’ RESOLUTION IS A WEAK RESPONSE TO THE OLMSTEAD DOJ MEMO,” is rendered in large, three-dimensional block letters. The letters have a textured, slightly distressed appearance, suggesting age or wear. The background is dark and textured, resembling a rough concrete or stone wall with an uneven, almost cracked surface. There are splatters and streaks of dark red and black paint or ink dispersed across the background, adding to the gritty and dramatic feel. These splatters are more concentrated behind the words “WEAK RESPONSE.” The text itself is presented in two primary colors. The words “DEMS’ RESOLUTION” and “TO THE OLMSTEAD DOJ MEMO” are in a creamy, off-white color with a subtle yellow undertone and a dark shadow giving them depth. The words “WEAK RESPONSE” are in a muted dark red, with a pronounced shadow that enhances their three-dimensionality. The text is centrally aligned, with each phrase occupying its own line, creating a clear visual hierarchy. The composition is symmetrical and focused on the text. The dark, textured background makes the text pop and stand out prominently. The overall mood is serious and confrontational, conveyed through the stark colors, rough textures, and assertive typography. There are no people or other objects depicted in the image.

On Thursday, June 25th, Mother Jones’s Julia Métraux reports that Senate Democrats, led by Senator Tammy Duckworth, are rallying against the Olmstead DOJ Memo. They are doing so by having Senator Tammy Duckworth introduce a resolution calling on the Department of Justice to rescind the Olmstead DOJ Memo.

Introducing a resolution on the floor of the US Senate is a weak response. Even though the Democrats are in the minority in both the House and the Senate, members of both chambers can draft legislation to codify the Olmstead decision into law and use public pressure to get Republicans to sign on. This resolution highlights the issue of ableism within the Democratic Party, as the next step is to codify the Olmstead decision into law.

Individuals with disabilities are human beings, and humanity is not up for debate. This weak response from Senate Democrats is unacceptable. This is why Nick Paro from Sick of this Shit Publications and Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. are partnering to codify the Olmstead decision into law. If you haven’t already, please call your House member and your two Senators. Prepared phone and email/fax scripts are available. You can click here to access them.

30% Off Annual Subscription Forever

New Merch for Disability Pride Month

Disability Community for Democracy has released 3 new tees for Disability Pride Month, available in multiple colors. Everything in the store is 20% off until July 31st in celebration of Disability Pride Month.

Share Nothing About Us Without Us

Did you know that all subscribers can ‘like’ and paid subscribers can comment on this post? Follow the link below to join the ‘Nothing About Us Without Us’ community on the Substack app and join the conversation. Not only is it FREE to use, but it’s also ad-free.