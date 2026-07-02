Dems' Resolution is a Weak Response to the Olmstead DOJ Memo
Democrats have an ableism problem within the party
This is part of our Olmstead Memo series/call to action in collaboration with Sick of this Shit Publications. Here are the links to prior articles and livestreams:
Official Statement On Olmstead DOJ Memo from CEO & Founder
Official Video Statement On Olmstead DOJ Memo from CEO & Founder
Systematic Attacks To Silence Us
LISTENING LOUDER | The Eugenics Regime and the DOJ’s Destruction of Olmstead
A Call to Action - Say No To Crip Crow
Stephen Miller Was Behind the Olmstead Memo
Listening Louder | The DOJ Attacking the Rights and Freedoms of the Disability Community
On Thursday, June 25th, Mother Jones’s Julia Métraux reports that Senate Democrats, led by Senator Tammy Duckworth, are rallying against the Olmstead DOJ Memo. They are doing so by having Senator Tammy Duckworth introduce a resolution calling on the Department of Justice to rescind the Olmstead DOJ Memo.
Introducing a resolution on the floor of the US Senate is a weak response. Even though the Democrats are in the minority in both the House and the Senate, members of both chambers can draft legislation to codify the Olmstead decision into law and use public pressure to get Republicans to sign on. This resolution highlights the issue of ableism within the Democratic Party, as the next step is to codify the Olmstead decision into law.
Individuals with disabilities are human beings, and humanity is not up for debate. This weak response from Senate Democrats is unacceptable. This is why Nick Paro from Sick of this Shit Publications and Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. are partnering to codify the Olmstead decision into law. If you haven’t already, please call your House member and your two Senators. Prepared phone and email/fax scripts are available. You can click here to access them.
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What do you think about the HCBS Access Act that was reintroduced earlier this year? Titles - H.R.8540 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): HCBS Access Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress https://share.google/ndJvvLNBGeQXMU81v. Is this sufficient? Should they be publicizing it more? Do you want something different? Should we be asking more Democrats to cosign?