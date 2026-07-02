Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

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Jim & Pat 4 Inclusion
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What do you think about the HCBS Access Act that was reintroduced earlier this year? Titles - H.R.8540 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): HCBS Access Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress https://share.google/ndJvvLNBGeQXMU81v. Is this sufficient? Should they be publicizing it more? Do you want something different? Should we be asking more Democrats to cosign?

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