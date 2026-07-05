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Thank you for watching the Disability Community for Democracy’s Live Kickoff to Disability Pride Month. Thank you, Nick Paro, from Sick of this Shit Publications, for joining. Thank you, Jason Gael, Ms.Yuse, Beth Cruz, ChelleAnna, Deidre Keller, and many others for tuning in.

We are “Saying No to Crip Crow” by demanding that the Olmstead Decision be codified into federal law. Click here to learn how to get involved. If you want to learn more about the volunteer opportunities available, please email info@disabilitycommunityfordemocracy.org or send a DM to Disability Community on Substack.

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