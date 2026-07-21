Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us
Nothing About Us Without Us
Disability Conversations: July 2026
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Disability Conversations: July 2026

A conversation with Gaelynn Lea about the state of the disability justice movement in the United States and about her new book "It Wasn't Meant to Be Perfect."
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Nieta Greene and Disability Community
Jul 21, 2026

As we move this month’s mission forward, fighting for the safety of Yeison Menjivar and the codification of the Olmstead decision, we draw our strength from the cultural resilience of our leaders. This month's episode of Disability Conversations with Gaelynn Lea is a vital part of that foundation. To learn more about Gaelynn’s work, click here.

Movement Updates: The Yeison Menjivar Special Announcement | Our Olmstead Codification Strategy.

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