Disability Conversations: June 2026

Learn more about Zach Beaudoin’s work and candidacy for the Erie County Legislature below:

The Disability Wiki – a public, non-commercial knowledge project grounded in disability studies, lived experience, and structural analysis. It’s designed to make systems legible: laws, institutions, policies, and historical patterns that shape disabled people’s lives, often invisibly.

The Crip Chronicle – a rights-rooted disability publication focused on documentation rather than inspiration or advice. It centers disabled people as experts and treats lived experience as evidence, especially in relation to policy, media narratives, and institutional harm.

KindredAccess – a developing project aimed at building a more connected disability community by lowering informational and social barriers, while resisting the ways systems intentionally keep us fragmented, exhausted, and fighting for scraps rather than living full lives.

Zach Beaudoin is a disabled veteran, husband, and father, currently raising his family in Hamburg, NY. He is seeking election to the Erie County Legislature because the families and communities in District 11 merit a representative who demonstrates commitment, attentiveness, and dedication to public service.

Thank you so much for taking the time to listen to Disability Conversations, hosted by Nieta Greene, our inspiring CEO and Founder. We genuinely appreciate your interest and support and are excited to have you as a part of our community.

Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

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