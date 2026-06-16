Disability Conversations: June 2026

On May 18, 2026, I had an engaging conversation with Zach Beaudoin, a candidate for Erie County Legislature, about his lived experience as a disabled veteran, disability justice, and why he decided to run for Erie County Legislature. Erie County is located in Western New York State. This interview fits into our ongoing theme of disability culture and politics. Here are some links to some past pieces:
Spring Cleaning the Civic Closet: Disability Access is Democracy's Missing Infrastructure
Learn more about Zach Beaudoin’s work and candidacy for the Erie County Legislature below:
The Disability Wiki – a public, non-commercial knowledge project grounded in disability studies, lived experience, and structural analysis. It’s designed to make systems legible: laws, institutions, policies, and historical patterns that shape disabled people’s lives, often invisibly.
The Crip Chronicle – a rights-rooted disability publication focused on documentation rather than inspiration or advice. It centers disabled people as experts and treats lived experience as evidence, especially in relation to policy, media narratives, and institutional harm.
KindredAccess – a developing project aimed at building a more connected disability community by lowering informational and social barriers, while resisting the ways systems intentionally keep us fragmented, exhausted, and fighting for scraps rather than living full lives.
Zach Beaudoin is a disabled veteran, husband, and father, currently raising his family in Hamburg, NY. He is seeking election to the Erie County Legislature because the families and communities in District 11 merit a representative who demonstrates commitment, attentiveness, and dedication to public service.
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