Photo by Susan Wilkinson on Unsplash . ID: Rectangular and oval white tiles on a gray background display handwritten words such as “Trauma,” “Abuse,” “PTSD,” “Pain,” “Fear,” “Confusion,” and “Hopelessness,” with a heart-shaped object at the center.

PTSD is often described as a problem with memory, as though it were simply the inability to let go of something painful that occurred in the past. A more accurate way to understand it is that PTSD is a present-tense experience of past danger. It is what happens when the nervous system learns that the world is not safe and refuses to forget that lesson.

The body does not evaluate context before it reacts. PTSD often manifests as flashbacks, which collapse time, intrusive thoughts that arrive without invitation, or a persistent state of hyper-vigilance, which keeps the body prepared for a threat. Crowded environments, sustained noise, unexpected events, raised voices, or sudden sounds, scents, or individuals who resemble and/or remind us of past traumas trigger an immediate physiological response before the mind has time to assess whether danger is actually present.

For those who lived through repeated bullying, exclusion, or prolonged stress, the struggle can become entrenched. It is not only external stimuli that trigger a response, but also hearing about or witnessing similar incidents. Seeing someone else targeted, hearing a familiar dismissive or threatening tone, or sensing the beginning of a harmful dynamic can create a powerful urge to react or to intervene, while simultaneously creating pressure to remain calm, measured, and outwardly composed, or to withdraw and to protect oneself through avoidance.

PTSD is most often associated with combat. Many who serve carry experiences that are difficult to comprehend, let alone endure. Trauma, however, is not a competition, and the nervous system does not categorize suffering before responding to it. PTSD is not reserved for one type of story.

I have been blind since birth. Blindness shapes how I move through space, gather information, and orient myself within the world. It requires adaptation, patience, and skill, but it is consistent. PTSD is not. If I could choose to be permanently free of one or the other, I would choose PTSD without the slightest hesitation.

In crowded or noisy environments, orientation is not simply a matter of physical location. Sound can lose its structure and become pressure. My internal sense of stability begins to fragment, and the task shifts from navigating a space to determining whether that space is safe. Flashbacks can also intrude without warning. One moment I am fully present, and the next my body reacts as though a different moment in time has returned.

Complicating all of this is the expectation of composure. These moments often unfold in front of people who have no clue what is happening internally. Conversations continue. Meetings proceed. The environment appears unchanged. Meanwhile, tremendous effort goes into maintaining a steady voice, appropriate responses, and outward calm while attempting to regain internal control.

For a long time, I resisted accepting the diagnosis. It felt reserved for those who endure combat or catastrophic violence. What right did I have to use or accept that label? It felt fraudulent, perhaps a lazy diagnostic error. This internal negotiation led me to minimize, reframe, or avoid directly naming what kept happening to me.

My nervous system, however, did not participate in debates about legitimacy. Trauma does not check credentials before leaving an imprint. Naming PTSD is not an act of comparison. It is an act of accuracy.

That accuracy carries risk, particularly for disabled people engaged in advocacy. Mental health disclosure is still frequently treated as a vulnerability to be exploited rather than as a humanity to be understood.

I experienced this directly.

Several years ago, I wrote openly about PTSD while also documenting deeply troubling practices within a district of the New York City Department of Education, including systemic failures affecting students with myriad challenges, so-called “at-risk youth”. Those two realities did not remain separate for long.

At a union meeting, I was confronted in a manner that felt calculated to provoke a PTSD response. The interaction did not resemble disagreement or debate. It felt like an attempt to destabilize me publicly. If I could be framed as reactive or emotionally overwhelmed, then the substance of what I was saying could be dismissed without meaningful engagement.

That experience revealed something larger and deeply concerning. As conversations surrounding mental health have become more public, the language of those conversations has also become easier to weaponize. Diagnoses can become shorthand explanations used to undermine credibility rather than foster understanding.

“She’s overreacting.”

“You know how she is.”

“She has PTSD.”

Opportunists exploit lived experience as grounds for dismissal. The focus shifts away from the issue being raised and onto the perceived instability of the person raising it.

Disabled people know this dynamic well. Many of us have spent years navigating assumptions that we are less capable, less rational, less reliable, or too emotionally invested to be taken seriously. The same pattern often emerges around PTSD, anxiety, depression, and trauma responses. Advocacy becomes “anger.” Persistence becomes “fixation.” Urgency becomes “melodrama.”

This dynamic becomes especially dangerous during a political moment in which disabled people are already living under sustained pressure and uncertainty. During PTSD Awareness Month, it is worth examining what it means to navigate trauma while simultaneously watching attacks unfold against our rights, protections, and participation in public life.

Threats to Section 504 protections, ongoing attacks on voting rights, barriers to accessible education, and efforts to weaken civil rights enforcement are frequently discussed as abstract political disputes. For many disabled people, they are not abstract at all. They are constant reminders that our autonomy and inclusion remain conditional in the eyes of far too many institutions and policymakers.

Living under these conditions creates cumulative stress that is both emotional and physiological. Disabled advocates are routinely expected to defend our humanity while remaining calm enough to avoid being characterized as irrational, unstable, divisive, or overly emotional. The burden becomes even heavier for those who already contend with PTSD or other trauma-related conditions.

There is a profound contradiction when we are told to advocate for ourselves while also being punished whenever our fear, exhaustion, or urgency becomes visible. Institutions often pathologize the reactions of marginalized people instead of addressing the conditions producing those reactions.

Silence, however, carries its own cost.

To leave these experiences unnamed is to allow them to remain isolated, both personally and politically. Speaking openly creates the possibility of recognition, solidarity, and accountability, even when it also carries potential liability.

PTSD Awareness Month should not revolve solely around encouragement of delicate or non-disruptive disclosures. It should also force us to confront the ways institutions weaponize vulnerability to evade accountability and preserve harmful systems. When mental health diagnoses are used to undermine disabled advocates rather than engage with the substance of what we are saying, the problem does not lie with those speaking honestly about trauma. It lies with the people and institutions using vulnerability as a means of deflection and control.

That reality is precisely why disability-led journalism, community organization, and advocacy matter so deeply right now. Independent spaces created by disabled people allow difficult conversations to occur without filtering every expression of pain, anger, or urgency through institutional comfort.

Survivorship is not stigma. Trauma is not a badge of shame. Disabled people should never be forced to choose between speaking honestly about harm and being treated as credible participants in the fight for our own dignity, inclusion, and democracy.

Supporting Nothing About Us Without Us and strengthening organizations such as Disability Community for Democracy, Inc., are not merely symbolic acts. They help sustain the infrastructure that disabled communities need to organize, document harm, defend civil rights protections, support one another, and remain politically engaged.

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