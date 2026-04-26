Empowering Change: N'Kiyla "Jasmine" Thomas for U.S. Senate
Special Announcement: Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Endorses Jasmine Thomas for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma
Disability Community for Democracy is very selective about the candidates it supports, especially during the primary season. This is only the second time during the 2026 midterms that we have chosen to endorse a candidate in the primary season, and it’s a special moment because we’re endorsing a neurodivergent candidate for the first time. We’re happy to support N’Kiyla “Jasmine” Thomas (Jasmine Thomas) for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma, and we’d love to share the reasons behind this decision.
The first reason we decided to endorse Jasmine is that her policy positions for the disability community, clearly stated on her campaign website, align with Disability Community for Democracy’s mission and vision statements. This alignment should inspire confidence and hope in supporters that she truly understands and advocates for our needs. An example of one of her policy positions is ending SSA clawbacks and modernizing outdated disability standards.
The second reason we chose to support Jasmine is her remarkable dedication. Despite having a rally to attend, she made time to join the Tell You No Lie 2-hour Autism Acceptance Month Livestream Special Episode before heading to her rally. Her thoughtful, unhurried responses to questions, even when she missed the rally, show her genuine commitment. Her sincerity and down-to-earth attitude leave supporters feeling proud and inspired by her honesty and shared frustrations with the current political situation, prompting her to decide to run for the US Senate as her first step into politics. Below is a clip explaining why she decided to run.
The third reason for our decision to support Jasmine is that she sincerely listens and elects to engage with individuals who may hold differing opinions, all while remaining faithful to her fundamental principles.
If you are interested in learning more about Jasmine’s campaign, you can click here.
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