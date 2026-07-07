If you want to learn more about Ericka Kopp’s campaign, click here to visit her campaign website. You can also follow Ericka Kopp on Substack.

The image is a close-up portrait of Ericka Kopp with dark, curly hair. She is looking directly at the camera with a warm, genuine smile, her head slightly tilted. Her eyes are a warm brown, and she has a subtle nose ring. Sunlight highlights the contours of her face, casting soft shadows and creating a luminous effect on her skin. Her hair frames her face, with loose curls falling around her shoulders. She is wearing a dark jacket over a dark top, and a delicate gold chain with a pendant is visible around her neck. The background is softly blurred, with out-of-focus greenery and hints of sunlight filtering through the leaves, suggesting an outdoor setting. The overall mood is friendly and approachable. The composition focuses on Ericka’s face and upper body, with the background providing a natural and uncluttered context. The lighting is natural and warm, enhancing the golden tones of her skin and hair.

Ericka Kopp is running as one of many candidates in the Democratic Primary for U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia-01. I had the opportunity and the pleasure to interview Ericka Kopp twice. My first interview was solo, and my second was a joint interview with Nick Paro from Sick of this Shit Publications on Listening Louder, Episode 2.

Ericka is a healthcare attorney who is married to a disabled veteran. Like every candidate I have interviewed, she is frustrated with the Current Occupant and his co-conspirators. The fact that Republican Congressman Rob Wittman, representing her district, has not held a town hall in years prompted her to run for his seat.

Ericka is among the select candidates vying for the U.S. House of Representatives to endorse the impeachment and swift removal of RFK, Jr. due to her recognition of his unfitness and the potential threat he poses to public health and national security. Furthermore, she has explicitly opposed the Olmstead DOJ Memo and advocates for the enshrinement of the Olmstead decision into federal legislation, thereby explicitly opposing Crip Crow.

Humanity is not up for debate, and we need someone in the U.S. House of Representatives who advocates alongside the disability community, such as Ericka Kopp, rather than Congressman Rob Wittman, who feigns being on the phone to avoid addressing questions from journalists.

Congressman Rob Wittman has not demonstrated accountability to both the press and his constituents for nearly two decades since occupying his seat. The seat is not his personal property; it belongs to the residents of Virginia-01, who deserve more effective representation. Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. is of the opinion that Ericka Kopp is the most suitable candidate to challenge Congressman Rob Wittman in the upcoming general election. Consequently, we are proud to endorse Ericka Kopp for the U. S. House of Representatives from Virginia-01.

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