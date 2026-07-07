Fighting for an Accessible World: Ericka Kopp
Special Announcement: Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Endorses Ericka Kopp for U.S. House for Representatives in Virginia-01
If you want to learn more about Ericka Kopp’s campaign, click here to visit her campaign website. You can also follow Ericka Kopp on Substack.
Ericka Kopp is running as one of many candidates in the Democratic Primary for U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia-01. I had the opportunity and the pleasure to interview Ericka Kopp twice. My first interview was solo, and my second was a joint interview with Nick Paro from Sick of this Shit Publications on Listening Louder, Episode 2.
Ericka is a healthcare attorney who is married to a disabled veteran. Like every candidate I have interviewed, she is frustrated with the Current Occupant and his co-conspirators. The fact that Republican Congressman Rob Wittman, representing her district, has not held a town hall in years prompted her to run for his seat.
Ericka is among the select candidates vying for the U.S. House of Representatives to endorse the impeachment and swift removal of RFK, Jr. due to her recognition of his unfitness and the potential threat he poses to public health and national security. Furthermore, she has explicitly opposed the Olmstead DOJ Memo and advocates for the enshrinement of the Olmstead decision into federal legislation, thereby explicitly opposing Crip Crow.
Humanity is not up for debate, and we need someone in the U.S. House of Representatives who advocates alongside the disability community, such as Ericka Kopp, rather than Congressman Rob Wittman, who feigns being on the phone to avoid addressing questions from journalists.
Congressman Rob Wittman has not demonstrated accountability to both the press and his constituents for nearly two decades since occupying his seat. The seat is not his personal property; it belongs to the residents of Virginia-01, who deserve more effective representation. Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. is of the opinion that Ericka Kopp is the most suitable candidate to challenge Congressman Rob Wittman in the upcoming general election. Consequently, we are proud to endorse Ericka Kopp for the U. S. House of Representatives from Virginia-01.
‘Nothing About Us Without Us’ is a community-supported publication that truly values your involvement. If you’re enthusiastic about staying updated with our latest posts and would like to support us, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Our paid members are among our most dedicated supporters—join the 4% who explore deeper levels of access with us. To celebrate Disability Pride Month, we’re delighted to offer a 30% discount on an annual subscription until July 31st. Investing in a subscription now means you’ll enjoy a 30% savings forever—just click the button below to get started.
Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.
Your support is crucial to Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Your contributions enable us to sustain our passionate and effective advocacy. Below are several ways in which you can support us:
If you enjoy what we do, consider supporting us on Ko-fi! Every little bit means the world!
If you’re able to contribute, consider setting up a recurring donation through this link to make giving easier and more consistent.
Or purchasing our new Summer Say No To Jim Crip Crow, Say No To Jim Crip Crow, Humanity is NOT for Debate Unisex Oversized Boxy Tee (Light Color Shirts and Black Letters), or Humanity is NOT for Debate Unisex Oversized Boxy Tee (Dark Color Shirts and White Letters) swag in our online store.
To stay up to date on how to get involved and participate in our special events, sign up for our mailing list by clicking here, or follow us on Instagram, BlueSky, Facebook, Threads, and YouTube.
If you’re unable to assist, we’d really appreciate it if you could share our publication with your friends and family! Thank you so much for your support.