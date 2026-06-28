Friday Live: America You in Danger Girl

Thank you, Shari Dunn, for inviting me at the last minute to discuss the Olmstead DOJ Memo. Please subscribe to Shari Dunn Qualified if you haven’t already. Thank you, Leslye Colvin, Mandy Ohman, Jason Gael, LeftieProf, PJ Schuster, and many others for tuning in. Please read the article Stephen Miller Was Behind the Olmstead Memo if you haven’t already. Below is Disability Community for Democracy’s statement about the DOJ Memo:
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