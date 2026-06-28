Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

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Friday Live: America You in Danger Girl

Nieta Greene was a guest on Shari Dunn's Friday Live to discuss the Olmstead DOJ Memo
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Nieta Greene, Shari Dunn, and Disability Community
Jun 28, 2026

Thank you, Shari Dunn, for inviting me at the last minute to discuss the Olmstead DOJ Memo. Please subscribe to Shari Dunn Qualified if you haven’t already. Thank you, Leslye Colvin, Mandy Ohman, Jason Gael, LeftieProf, PJ Schuster, and many others for tuning in. Please read the article Stephen Miller Was Behind the Olmstead Memo if you haven’t already. Below is Disability Community for Democracy’s statement about the DOJ Memo:

Official Statement On Olmstead DOJ Memo from CEO & Founder

Official Statement On Olmstead DOJ Memo from CEO & Founder

Nieta Greene and Disability Community
·
Jun 20
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