The image shows a young Black woman in a wheelchair at a desk, working or studying. She has curly dark hair, wears a cream and teal shirt, and appears deep in thought. The scene suggests an office or home workspace, with a potted plant, window with panes, an open laptop, documents, a paperclip, a wooden shelf with books, a landscape picture, and another plant. Warm tones dominate, with soft yellows, beiges, browns, and green accents. The watercolor style adds a soft, textured feel, with balanced composition centered around her thoughtful expression.

Part 1 emphasized the need for a Disability Renaissance, similar to the Harlem Renaissance, highlighting the importance of investing in our institutions. Without this investment, disability issues will likely only appear in public discourse during offensive incidents. Part 2 examined the origins of the Harlem Renaissance and how the disability community can spark a similar movement. Part 3 explains why a Disability Renaissance is essential. For more details, see “If You Don’t Invest, You Don’t Get” Intro, Part 2, and Part 3.

The last installment of this series will clarify who I believe will lead the disability community through the Disability Renaissance and why you need to support them. I believe that any disability organization or resource that was started before 2020, especially those established before the ADA through 2016, may not be able to lead us through the Disability Renaissance we need because they are stuck in the old way of doing things and are more focused on maintaining their funding. that understand that we need to go beyond keeping what we have. We need to transform the disability rights movement into a disability liberation movement, and we need new organizations and resources that are reframing what disability looks like.

I am going to name my top five favorite organizations/resources, in no particular order, that are pushing the disability community towards a Disability Renaissance below:

The first organization that I see advancing the disability community towards a Disability Renaissance is All Things Disability Equity (ATDE). ATDE is a California Public Benefit (Nonprofit) Corporation established in August 2024 by Michele Mashburn. ATDE grounds its work in the human rights model of disability, which holds that society is responsible for meeting the access needs of disabled individuals. The second organization I see moving us towards a Disability Renaissance is the National Alliance of Melanin Disabled Advocates (NAMED Advocates), established by Kerri Gray. The NAMED Advocates ground their work at the intersection of race and disability by not waiting for permission to lead, and they are unapologetic about building power for Black and Brown Disabled people through education, culture, and collaboration. The third organization/resource that I see pushing the disability community towards a Disability Renaissance is Disability Gazebo. It is a site that translates disability policy from legal jargon into plain language, connecting disabled individuals, families, advocates, and allies with resources that can make a real difference on topics such as legislation, voting rights, healthcare, transportation, and disability culture. The fourth organization that I see pushing the disability community towards a Disability Renaissance is Disability Power Bloc. They are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit fiscal sponsor for disability justice organizations that don’t have their 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. The final organization that I see galvanizing the disability community towards a Disability Renaissance is Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. is dedicated to preserving, protecting, and defending liberal democracy and our civil rights, no matter who is in power at the local, state, and federal levels.

Why these five organizations/resources?

I chose these five organizations for different reasons. However, the throughline is that these organizations are innovating in ways pre-2020 organizations were not, because it is about more than creating careers for the founders themselves; it is about moving society forward so that the disability community is not treated as an afterthought. My reason for each organization is below:

All Things Disability Equity (ATDE)

I believe you need to create systems that account for the access needs of disabled individuals rather than forcing disabled individuals to participate in a system where disability is an afterthought. For that reason, ATDE needs support in its work. ATDE is pushing the disability community toward a Disability Renaissance by grounding its work in the human rights model of disability rather than in the disability rights or disability justice framework, which holds that society is responsible for meeting the access needs of disabled individuals. ATDE is working to move society toward disability-informed practices that go beyond minimum compliance. According to ATDE, disability is a core equity, and therefore, we need to create systems that result in real access, participation, and leadership for disabled people. To learn more about how to get involved, click here.

The National Alliance of Melanin Disabled Advocates (NAMED Advocates)

I believe that the disability community needs to deal with its racism within the community. In 2016, Vilissa Thompson created #DisabilityIsTooWhite. The Disability Is Too White hashtag called out the historical and ongoing whitewashing of the disability rights movement. The hashtag highlighted the severe underrepresentation of disabled people of color (BIPOC) in mainstream media, literature, and advocacy spaces. The NAMED Advocates have gone beyond the hashtag’s meaning and have decided to work unapologetically to build power for Black and Brown Disabled people through education, culture, and collaboration. The reason I believe NAMED Advocates is moving the disability community towards a Disability Renaissance through its creation of the BIPOC Disability Justice Summit: Our Presence Is Our Power. A Disability Renaissance that is centered automatically on the White Disability experience would cause harm. Organizations like NAMED Advocates are doing the work to ensure Black and Brown Disabled people are at the table during the move towards a Disability Renaissance.

Disability Gazebo

I found Disability Gazebo by accident. They started following Disability Community for Democracy’s Instagram page, and I started a deep dive into Disability Gazebo’s. I loved what they were doing by translating disability legal and policy jargon into plain language. 54% of Americans read below a 6th-grade level, including individuals with dyslexia and English-as-a-second-language speakers. In order for the Disability Renaissance to be successful, we need to ensure that information is accessible to the greatest number of people, and the only way that happens is by disseminating it in plain language.

Disability Power Bloc

The Disability Renaissance needs funding to succeed, and we need community groups with great ideas to access foundation grants without having to incorporate as nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status. There are many administrative headaches when a small community group decides to become a nonprofit with 501(c)(3) status. It can take up to a year to receive 501(c)(3) status from the IRS, and until you receive it, you are blocked from applying for foundation funding unless you have a fiscal sponsor. Disability Power Bloc is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit fiscal sponsor for disability justice work. Having a fiscal sponsor allows disability justice community groups to focus on the work of liberation for the disability community, paying an administrative fee to the fiscal sponsor. The liberation of the disability community won’t be livestreamed, but it does need money to succeed. The Disability Power Bloc is moving the disability community toward a Disability Renaissance by handling the administrative work that small community groups either don’t have the bandwidth or the knowledge to do.

Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

I believe that the disability community needs to stop waiting for people to do the right thing politically and build organizations that understand that we don’t have the level of political power that we should based on the size of our community. When I started Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. after the 2024 election cycle, I wasn't thinking about a Disability Renaissance. I was thinking about how unfair it was that both major parties’ presidential candidates ignored the disability community, and that the disability community needed an organization that is fighting for liberal democracy in the United States, no matter who is in power. In the last almost 18 months, Disability Community for Democracy moved from not only pushing back against narratives that harm the disability community by all levels of government but moving Nothing About Us Without Us from a newsletter to a publication that is going to be leader in disability media space through the written, audio, and video mediums by fighting for liberal democracy through the emphasis on disability culture and politics instead just lobbying what we are for and against. To have a Disability Renaissance, we need to have our own media outlets that are for us by us. I believe that Nothing About Us Without Us will be the outlet that genuinely showcases our community. In future articles written by members of the Disability Community for Democracy leadership team, you will read how to get involved with Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. via our regional legal and policy committees, getting involved with our 4 different Bucket Subcommittees (Campaigns, Framing, Grassroots, and Legal & Policy), our media outlet Nothing About Us Without Us, and our subsidiary nonprofit Disability Supporters for Democracy, Inc. In the meantime, you can sign up for free to receive our announcements here.

Thank you for reading this series on my take on the importance of a Disability Renaissance and on how the disability community is slowly moving in that direction. We are finally understanding, given the attacks by all levels of government on the disability community, especially right now, that no one is coming to save us and that we need to save ourselves.

Special livestream event: The Impact of the Gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the Disability Community

The digital flyer features a deep blue background with white text and graphics, creating a modern and professional look. Its tone is informative and activist-oriented. The prominent title in the upper left, in bold sans-serif font, reads “Nothing About Us Without Presents: The Impact of the Gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the Disability Community”, with “Nothing About Us” being the largest. Below, event details include “June 4, 2026”, “7 PM Eastern Time”, and “Livestreamed on Disability Community for Democracy’s Substack & YouTube Pages”, all in white, sans-serif text. At the bottom left, another white text block states “Hosted by Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.’s Legal & Policy Bucket”. On the right, a stylized white line drawing of a megaphone emitting sound waves adds a graphic element. The composition balances text on the left with the graphic on the right. The deep blue background emphasizes the white elements, ensuring readability and visual appeal.

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 7 PM Eastern Time, the Legal and Policy leadership team of Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. will host a livestream on Substack and YouTube to discuss the impact of the gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the disability community.

Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

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