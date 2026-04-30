A watercolor-style illustration depicts a diverse group of individuals standing in front of an open door. A person in a wheelchair sits to the left, followed by a man holding a briefcase and a woman looking at her phone. Another person with a visible leg prosthesis stands near the door, alongside a man using a cane. The open door reveals a stack of gold coins, with more coins visible in the background. Standing near the coins is a man with glasses. To the right of the door, there is a woman, a man using a cane, and another man with a cane. The color palette is bright and cheerful, with splashes of color in the background. The illustration conveys a sense of inclusivity and opportunity, with the open door symbolizing access to success.

On Thursday, April 9th, Christine G.’s article titled Neither Moment Nor Meme was published. The thing that jumped out at me was this paragraph: “If disability only appears in the public conversation when something offensive happens, then it is relegated to the realms of performative outrage, clickbait, and virtue signaling, rather than expectation, yet expectation is where real power lives. What is expected gets planned for. What is planned gets funded. What is funded gets built.”

I am authoring a new series of articles because I believe it is crucial that we support and empower our own institutions rather than depend on non-disabled individuals to take appropriate action, particularly when confronted with ableism.

A few weeks ago, I published a two-part series titled No One is Coming to Save Us, and We Need to Save Ourselves. In this series, I explored the importance of a Disability Renaissance analogous to the Harlem Renaissance. I discussed how various levels of government are deliberately delaying progress, ultimately steering us towards Crip Crow. To establish a Disability Renaissance comparable to the Harlem Renaissance, the disability community must invest in itself, because sustainable initiatives require intentional planning that should be the norm rather than the exception. There is, to some extent, an expectation among members of the disability community that their needs will be treated as an afterthought, a perception justified by the continued prevalence of ableism, which remains more ingrained and accepted than forms of discrimination such as racism, sexism, transphobia, and homophobia. Consequently, the accessibility requirements of our community are generally not incorporated into planning processes in advance.

It is imperative that we, as a community, adopt this approach by dedicating our time, resources, and energy to strengthening our own institutions. Prioritizing investment in our institutions is essential for establishing reliable sources of news, entertainment, and other media. Once these foundational elements are in place, attracting funding from external donors becomes feasible. Neglecting to invest internally results in a loss of control over our cultural expression. Historical precedents, such as the Harlem Renaissance, demonstrate that when Black artists accepted funding from white patrons, those patrons often influenced their artistic endeavors. I unequivocally believe that our primary focus should be on investing in ourselves before seeking external investment from individuals outside our community.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this latest piece from Nothing About Us Without Us. We’re thrilled to introduce our monthly audio series, Disability Conversations, hosted by Nieta Greene, our inspiring CEO and Founder. In these engaging episodes, she chats with passionate disability rights and justice activists about the ongoing journey toward disability liberation in the United States. Plus, our bimonthly livestream, Tell You No Lie, features Nieta exploring disability culture with special guests, making each session lively and insightful. All subscribers can enjoy listening to Disability Conversations, and paid subscribers have exclusive access to the live recordings of Tell You No Lie. We genuinely appreciate your interest and support and are excited to have you as a part of our community.

Every Tuesday in May, a new article will be published, except on the third Tuesday, when we’ll share the monthly Disability Conversations audio series. I’ll explore ways you can support the growing Disability Renaissance. We must move beyond playing small and succumbing to learned helplessness. Instead, let’s look to other marginalized communities and learn how they built their political power, even in the face of rejection and, in some cases, community destruction. Together, we can strengthen our efforts and create meaningful change.

When disability becomes apparent solely upon the occurrence of an offensive incident, individuals without disabilities do not regard our community with the necessary seriousness. It is only through the establishment of our own institutions, entirely within our control, that we can exert political, financial, and cultural influence within society without relying on charity or pity from others. Until such measures are implemented, disability will continue to surface in public discourse only in the context of offensive incidents.

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Upcoming Event: Coffee and Chat Midwest: A Town Hall with the Midwest Legal and Policy Coordinator is Canceled

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Due to the last-minute resignation of the Midwest Coordinator, Coffee and Chat Midwest: A Town Hall with the Midwest Legal and Policy Coordinator has been canceled.

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