Thank you, Mandy Ohman, Natasha K., and many others, for tuning into ‘Nothing About Us Without Us’ livestream special about the Intersection of Disability and Race on Thursday, May 14th. Thank you, Shari Dunn, for participating. Please support Shari by subscribing to Truth, She Wrote. To learn more about her and her publication, visit Shari Dunn Qualified About Page.
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Intersection of Disability and Race
A live video recording from Nothing About Us Without Us
May 22, 2026
∙ Paid
Special Audio and Livestream Content
Special audio and livestream content doesn't fall under Tell You No Lie or Disability Conversations Audio Series.Special audio and livestream content doesn't fall under Tell You No Lie or Disability Conversations Audio Series.
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