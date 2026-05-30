Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Interview with Chris Bennett for Congress CA-3

A live video recording from Nothing About Us Without Us
Disability Community's avatar
Chris Bennett's avatar
Disability Community and Chris Bennett
May 30, 2026

We normally put all livestream recordings behind a paywall. However, this conversation is too important to do so. Please share this video.

Thank you for watching the livestream special with Chris Bennett, candidate for US House of Representatives in CA-3. A special thanks to A. Eevie Bateman, Natasha K., Michele Mashburn, Mandy Ohman, Alexey Zaitsev, and many others for tuning into the livestream. Primary election day in CA is on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Visit Chris Bennett’s website here to learn more about his campaign.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture