Interview with Chris Bennett for Congress CA-3

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Thank you for watching the livestream special with Chris Bennett, candidate for US House of Representatives in CA-3. A special thanks to A. Eevie Bateman, Natasha K., Michele Mashburn, Mandy Ohman, Alexey Zaitsev, and many others for tuning into the livestream. Primary election day in CA is on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Visit Chris Bennett’s website here to learn more about his campaign.