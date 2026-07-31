Interview with Ericka Kopp for VA-01

We normally put all livestream recordings behind a paywall. However, this conversation is too important to do so. Please share this video.

Thank you, Ericka Kopp for VA-01, for sitting down with Nieta Greene, CEO and Founder of Disability Community for Democracy. A special thanks to Copaganda, Roger Raybuck, MD RONY MIR, Jacquelyn Rezza, and many others for tuning in to our livestream special. Thank you to Sick of this Shit Publications for simulcasting the rally on your platform.

If you live in Virginia, the primary is on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. If you live in VA-01 and haven’t voted early yet, please read our endorsement article of Ericka Kopp for VA-01 by clicking here.

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