This illustration depicts a group of diverse people, likely veterans and their supporters, standing together against the backdrop of an American flag. The group includes individuals of various ages and ethnicities, some in military uniforms and others in civilian attire. Several people are seated in wheelchairs, suggesting a theme of disability and recovery. Notably, service dogs accompany some individuals, underscoring the important role these animals play in supporting veterans. The artwork’s style is reminiscent of a watercolor painting, with soft edges and a patriotic color palette dominated by red, white, and blue. The overall mood of the image is one of unity, resilience, and respect for those who have served in the military.

On March 23rd at 4:30 AM Eastern Time, my favorite uncle passed away in his sleep. My Uncle Miguel was a veteran who died of cancer due to exposure to cancer-causing chemicals during his military service, along with other health issues. Since my Uncle Miguel did not want a funeral, and I was his favorite niece, I wanted to do something in his memory. So I decided to do a 4-part audio-only interview series called Invisible Wounds, Visible Strength: Disabled Veterans in Focus. The interviews will be conducted in June and published every Thursday in July during Disability Pride Month expect the first Thursday.

I already have one person scheduled, and I am looking for four more disabled veterans to participate in the series. The interviews will be conducted over Zoom, and only the audio part will be used.

I decided to do this interview series for two reasons:

During Disability Pride Month, let’s remember the often-overlooked sacrifices of disabled veterans. Coming from a family involved in the military and law enforcement, I truly understand the courage of these brave individuals who chose to serve, fully aware of the risks, including the possibility of becoming disabled. Every story of a disabled person is significant, and with the ongoing tensions with Iran, more military personnel face the risk of injury. We must share and celebrate the stories of disabled veterans so that they can serve as examples to others. I was eager to understand what it’s like to be a disabled veteran and how they come together to build a community. The disabled individuals I collaborate with in the disability liberation space are mostly either like me —those who grew up disabled, was a special education student that was mainstreamed from K to 12, and then went on to college earning at least a four-year degree — or they acquired their disability later in life due to illness, being a victim of a crime, or an accident but also have at least a four-year degree.

If you are a disabled veteran interested in being interviewed for this series, please email info@disabilitycommunityfordemocracy.org.

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Upcoming Event: Coffee and Chat Midwest: A Town Hall with the Midwest Legal and Policy Coordinator

The image is a promotional poster for a “Coffee and Chat Midwest” event, which is described as a town hall with the Midwest Legal and Policy Coordinator. The poster invites residents of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin to attend and share their concerns about disability issues at the state, county, and local levels. The event is scheduled for May 2, 2026, from 12 to 2 PM Eastern Time (11 AM to 1 PM Central Time). The poster provides a Zoom registration link: https://tinyurl.com/dcdmidwesttownhall.

On Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 12 to 2 PM Eastern Time, join us for a cozy Zoom town hall called Coffee and Chat Midwest hosted by the Midwest Legal and Policy Coordinator. If you’re in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin, we’d love to hear your thoughts on disability issues that impact you at the state, county, and local levels. You can sign up easily through this link. Plus, captions will be available to make sure everyone can participate comfortably.

Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

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