Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us
Nothing About Us Without Us
Invisible Wounds, Visible Strength: Disabled Veterans in Focus Interview # 1
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Invisible Wounds, Visible Strength: Disabled Veterans in Focus Interview # 1

Interview with Nick Paro from Sick of this Shit Publications
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Nieta Greene and Disability Community
Jul 09, 2026

On Monday, June 15, 2026, I met with Nick Paro of Sick of this Shit Publications to discuss his experiences as a disabled combat veteran. This interview was conducted shortly prior to the dissemination of the Olmstead Department of Justice Memo. Nick and I are collaborating on an initiative titled ‘Say No to Crip Crow,’ aimed at enshrining the Olmstead decision into federal legislation. For further information about the series, please refer to the article Invisible Wounds, Visible Strength: Disabled Veterans in Focus, dated April 7, 2026.

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