Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us
Nothing About Us Without Us
Invisible Wounds, Visible Strength: Disabled Veterans in Focus Audio Series Interview # 2
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Invisible Wounds, Visible Strength: Disabled Veterans in Focus Audio Series Interview # 2

Interview with NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Co-Host of MIND HAVEN
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Nieta Greene and Disability Community
Jul 16, 2026

On June 24, 2026, I sat down with NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, the Co-Host of MIND HAVEN, to discuss her experiences as a disabled veteran. This interview was conducted shortly after the Department of Justice’s Olmstead Memo was disseminated. For further information about the series, please refer to the article Invisible Wounds, Visible Strength: Disabled Veterans in Focus, dated April 7, 2026.

Please subscribe to NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge to stay up to date on her work.

If you would like to listen to Nick Paro’s interview, which is the first interview in this series, click here.

The resilience we hear in these veterans’ stories is exactly what we are fighting to protect as we push for the codification of Olmstead.

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