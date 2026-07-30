Invisible Wounds, Visible Strength: Disabled Veterans in Focus Audio Series Interview # 4

⚠️ Content Note: This episode contains strong language and discussion of sexual assault in the military. (NSFW)
Today we conclude our 4-part audio series on Disabled Veterans with Ms.Yuse. This interview brings our journey through veteran resilience and culture to a powerful finish.
The Fact: Our Veterans series is complete.
The Impact: These stories fuel our fight for community-living rights.
The Next Steps: Read our MA Outpatient Bill brief and our article on Yeison Menjivar.
Our work documenting the heart of our culture and defending the infrastructure of our democracy is made possible by our supporters. If today's finale resonated with you, consider joining our 79 annual members to help us keep this movement sustainable. Our 30% forever discount concludes tomorrow, July 31st. Click the button below to get started.