Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

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Listening Louder | The DOJ Attacking the Rights and Freedoms of the Disability Community

A recording from Disability Community and Nick Paro's live video
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Nick Paro's avatar
Nieta Greene's avatar
Disability Community, Nick Paro, and Nieta Greene
Jul 06, 2026

Listening Louder is a joint livestream production by Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. & Sick of this Shit Publications. The theme of Listening Louder is building bridges within the disability community. The hosts are Nick Paro and Nieta Greene. Thank you, Ericka Kopp for VA-01, for being our guest.

Thank you, Beth Cruz, Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈, Donna Everett, DarBid 🇨🇦, Kimmy Win she/her 🏳️‍🌈🫶🐾, and many others for tuning into the second episode of Listening Louder.

‘Nothing About Us Without Us’ is a community-supported publication that truly values your involvement. If you’re enthusiastic about staying updated with our latest posts and would like to support us, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Our paid members are among our most dedicated supporters—join the 4% who explore deeper levels of access with us. To celebrate Disability Pride Month, we’re delighted to offer a 30% discount on an annual subscription until July 31st. Investing in a subscription now means you’ll enjoy a 30% savings forever—just click the button below to get started.

30% Off Annual Subscription Forever

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