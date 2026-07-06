Listening Louder | The DOJ Attacking the Rights and Freedoms of the Disability Community

Listening Louder is a joint livestream production by Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. & Sick of this Shit Publications. The theme of Listening Louder is building bridges within the disability community. The hosts are Nick Paro and Nieta Greene. Thank you, Ericka Kopp for VA-01, for being our guest.
Thank you, Beth Cruz, Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️🌈, Donna Everett, DarBid 🇨🇦, Kimmy Win she/her 🏳️🌈🫶🐾, and many others for tuning into the second episode of Listening Louder.
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