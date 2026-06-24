LISTENING LOUDER | The Eugenics Regime and the DOJ's Destruction of Olmstead

Listening Louder is a joint livestream production by Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. & Sick of this Shit Publications. The theme of Listening Louder is building bridges within the disability community. The hosts are Nick Paro and Nieta Greene. Thank you, Dr. Eric Lullove, for being our guest.
Thank you, Cris Palomino, Donna Dupont, Patricia Scott, DarBid 🇨🇦, EG, and many others for tuning into the first episode of Listening Louder.
If you haven’t already checked out the Disability Community for Democracy’s written statement or Nieta’s live video on the Olmstead DOJ Memo, the links are below:
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