Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

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Meet the Merry Band of Misfits Author

A live video recording from Nothing About Us Without Us
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Sebastian Grey's avatar
Disability Community and Sebastian Grey
May 27, 2026

We normally put all livestream recordings behind a paywall. However, this conversation is too important to do so. Please share this video.

Thank you for tuning into the livestream special with Sebastian Grey, the author of Merry Band of Misfits, on Wednesday, May 20th. Please support Sebastian by subscribing to their One Size Misfits All Substack publication or by purchasing their book Merry Band of Misfits. To learn more about their publication and their book, visit One Size Misfits All About Page.

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