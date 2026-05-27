Meet the Merry Band of Misfits Author

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Thank you for tuning into the livestream special with Sebastian Grey, the author of Merry Band of Misfits, on Wednesday, May 20th. Please support Sebastian by subscribing to their One Size Misfits All Substack publication or by purchasing their book Merry Band of Misfits. To learn more about their publication and their book, visit One Size Misfits All About Page.