Men's Mental Health: When We Look Away
Men's Mental Health Month, the rising suicide crisis among young Black men, and the fight for disability rights and democracy
This article fits into our ongoing theme of disability culture. It is a companion piece to Christine G.’s article from two weeks ago, titled Disclosure Revised, and Jennifer Burss’s from last week, titled The Importance of PTSD Awareness Month.
This June, for Men’s Mental Health Month, this old Yoruba proverb says something we need to hear. Men are taught to keep their eyes on the nose, on providing, performing, pushing through, and to ignore the noise stirring inside them: the grief, the worry, the exhaustion they were never allowed to name. But that inner commotion doesn’t disappear when we look away from it. It just goes unheard.
A recent article from Capital B News carries that warning into this moment. For the first time since the government began keeping records, young Black men are dying by suicide at a higher rate than young white men. One mental health professional in the piece describes it as years of unspoken pain finally colliding with a generation willing to name it, a lack of belonging, a lack of feeling that they matter, that wears down the spirit over time. And part of what makes it worse, the article notes, is that awareness of mental health has grown, but the tools and the right responses haven’t kept up. The eye has finally turned toward the commotion, but the help to answer it isn’t there yet.
The most vulnerable are always hit first. That is the hard truth in every crisis. When care is scarce, when support is thin, the people already pushed to the margins lose the most. The article points out that the highest death rates show up in places where culturally competent mental health care is hardest to find. When a young man is hurting, and there’s no one nearby who understands his life, the silence can start to feel like there’s no other way out.
This is also where Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.’s mission comes in. A democracy with its eye fixed on the nose, paying attention only to the loudest and the most historically acknowledged, fails to see nearly a third of its own people. Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. exists to widen that gaze: to make sure disabled Americans are seen, heard, included, elevated, and given a seat at the table.
The whole thing comes down to one choice: the refusal to let anyone go unseen. For a man this June, that means lifting his eye from the nose to face what’s stirring inside, naming the struggle, reaching for help, breaking a silence he was handed long ago. For us as a community, it means lifting democracy’s eye to the people kept in the shadows: protecting their care, defending their rights, and insisting that mental health is not a luxury but a basic part of being treated as fully human.
To be seen is the beginning of being well, and of being free. A man learning to see his own pain and a democracy learning to see its disabled citizens are doing the very same thing: lifting the eye from the nose to take in the whole picture. That is the work Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. does, regardless of who is in power. And this June, it’s an invitation to every boy, and every man, who was ever taught to look away from himself: you are worth seeing.
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