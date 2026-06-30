Photo by Nathan McDine on Unsplash . ID: The image depicts a close-up view of the back of a person wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The prominent feature of the sweatshirt is the repeated white text across the back that reads “BOYS GET SAD TOO”. The text is arranged in diagonal lines, increasing in size from left to right. The person is positioned in the foreground, largely obscured by their hood, and facing away from the camera. The setting appears to be an elevated walkway or pedestrian bridge. A light-colored concrete path stretches into the background, bordered by a concrete barrier with wooden slats. In the distance, beyond the barrier, a city street scene is visible. There is traffic with headlights and taillights, and several buildings. The lighting suggests it is dusk or early evening, with a warm, diffused light illuminating the background cityscape. To the right and further down the walkway, another person is visible, also facing away from the camera, appearing as a small, silhouetted figure. Their posture is somewhat casual, with one hand in their pocket. The overall color palette is muted, dominated by the black of the sweatshirt and the grey of the walkway and barrier. The background offers hints of color with the warm glow of city lights and the muted tones of the buildings and sky. The composition focuses the viewer’s attention on the sweatshirt’s message through its close-up and central placement. The diagonal lines of the text lead the eye into the image and towards the distant figure and cityscape, creating a sense of depth. The shallow depth of field blurs the background, further emphasizing the text and the person in the foreground. The contrast between the stark white text and the hoodie’s dark fabric is sharp and attention-grabbing. The overall mood feels introspective and somewhat somber, amplified by the message and the dim lighting.

This June, for Men’s Mental Health Month, this old Yoruba proverb says something we need to hear. Men are taught to keep their eyes on the nose, on providing, performing, pushing through, and to ignore the noise stirring inside them: the grief, the worry, the exhaustion they were never allowed to name. But that inner commotion doesn’t disappear when we look away from it. It just goes unheard.

A recent article from Capital B News carries that warning into this moment. For the first time since the government began keeping records, young Black men are dying by suicide at a higher rate than young white men. One mental health professional in the piece describes it as years of unspoken pain finally colliding with a generation willing to name it, a lack of belonging, a lack of feeling that they matter, that wears down the spirit over time. And part of what makes it worse, the article notes, is that awareness of mental health has grown, but the tools and the right responses haven’t kept up. The eye has finally turned toward the commotion, but the help to answer it isn’t there yet.

The most vulnerable are always hit first. That is the hard truth in every crisis. When care is scarce, when support is thin, the people already pushed to the margins lose the most. The article points out that the highest death rates show up in places where culturally competent mental health care is hardest to find. When a young man is hurting, and there’s no one nearby who understands his life, the silence can start to feel like there’s no other way out.

This is also where Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.’s mission comes in. A democracy with its eye fixed on the nose, paying attention only to the loudest and the most historically acknowledged, fails to see nearly a third of its own people. Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. exists to widen that gaze: to make sure disabled Americans are seen, heard, included, elevated, and given a seat at the table.

The whole thing comes down to one choice: the refusal to let anyone go unseen. For a man this June, that means lifting his eye from the nose to face what’s stirring inside, naming the struggle, reaching for help, breaking a silence he was handed long ago. For us as a community, it means lifting democracy’s eye to the people kept in the shadows: protecting their care, defending their rights, and insisting that mental health is not a luxury but a basic part of being treated as fully human.

To be seen is the beginning of being well, and of being free. A man learning to see his own pain and a democracy learning to see its disabled citizens are doing the very same thing: lifting the eye from the nose to take in the whole picture. That is the work Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. does, regardless of who is in power. And this June, it’s an invitation to every boy, and every man, who was ever taught to look away from himself: you are worth seeing.

Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

Your support is crucial to Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Your contributions enable us to sustain our passionate and effective advocacy. Below are several ways in which you can support us: