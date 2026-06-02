A vast field of golden wheat stretches across the foreground under a bright blue sky with fluffy white clouds. Rolling green hills and a distant tree dot the horizon.

The Midwest region includes the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The Midwest is known for its kindness and strong work ethic. Millions of disabled Americans live in the region, yet their rights are challenged in many areas, from cuts to services to barriers to accessibility and inclusion. Too often, the rights of the disability community are overlooked and underdefended. Disability Community for Democracy is working to change that. We are seeking a Midwest Regional Legal and Policy Coordinator. All leadership roles must be held by a person with a disability who is passionate about advancing our rights and full participation in our country and every aspect of life. Building the lives we want takes effort and commitment on our part. No one is going to fix things for us. We need reliable Midwest residents for this volunteer position; no experience required. The position description is below:

Research disability rights issues in the Midwest region.

Facilitate monthly subcommittee meetings.

Collaborate with and lead subcommittee members.

Help coordinate the subcommittee’s actions within the organization.

Advocate for policies that uplift the disabled community.

Oppose policies that harm the disabled community.

Participate in monthly Legal and Policy Bucket meetings.

Interested parties can contact: jennifer@disabilitycommunitydemocracy.org

Special livestream event: The Impact of the Gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the Disability Community

The digital flyer features a deep blue background with white text and graphics, creating a modern and professional look. Its tone is informative and activist-oriented. The prominent title in the upper left, in bold sans-serif font, reads “Nothing About Us Without Presents: The Impact of the Gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the Disability Community”, with “Nothing About Us” being the largest. Below, event details include “June 4, 2026”, “7 PM Eastern Time”, and “Livestreamed on Disability Community for Democracy’s Substack & YouTube Pages”, all in white, sans-serif text. At the bottom left, another white text block states “Hosted by Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.’s Legal & Policy Bucket”. On the right, a stylized white line drawing of a megaphone emitting sound waves adds a graphic element. The composition balances text on the left with the graphic on the right. The deep blue background emphasizes the white elements, ensuring readability and visual appeal.

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 7 PM Eastern Time, the Legal and Policy leadership team of Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. will host a livestream on Substack and YouTube to discuss the impact of the gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the disability community.

Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

Your support is crucial to Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Your contributions enable us to sustain our passionate and effective advocacy. Below are several ways in which you can support us:

If you enjoy what we do, consider supporting us on Ko-fi ! Every little bit means the world!

If you’re able to contribute, consider setting up a recurring donation through this link to make giving easier and more consistent.

To stay up to date on how to get involved and participate in our special events, sign up for our mailing list by clicking here , or follow us on Instagram , BlueSky, Facebook , Threads, and YouTube .

If you’re unable to assist, we’d really appreciate it if you could share our publication with your friends and family! Thank you so much for your support.

Share Nothing About Us Without Us

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