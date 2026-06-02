Midwest Regional Legal and Policy Coordinator Needed
We need a Disabled Midwesterner who is passionate about regional disability legal and policy issues
The Midwest region includes the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
The Midwest is known for its kindness and strong work ethic. Millions of disabled Americans live in the region, yet their rights are challenged in many areas, from cuts to services to barriers to accessibility and inclusion. Too often, the rights of the disability community are overlooked and underdefended. Disability Community for Democracy is working to change that. We are seeking a Midwest Regional Legal and Policy Coordinator. All leadership roles must be held by a person with a disability who is passionate about advancing our rights and full participation in our country and every aspect of life. Building the lives we want takes effort and commitment on our part. No one is going to fix things for us. We need reliable Midwest residents for this volunteer position; no experience required. The position description is below:
Research disability rights issues in the Midwest region.
Facilitate monthly subcommittee meetings.
Collaborate with and lead subcommittee members.
Help coordinate the subcommittee’s actions within the organization.
Advocate for policies that uplift the disabled community.
Oppose policies that harm the disabled community.
Participate in monthly Legal and Policy Bucket meetings.
Interested parties can contact: jennifer@disabilitycommunitydemocracy.org
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Take a moment to explore a previous article that highlights how all disability-related legal and policy issues are rooted in local communities. It’s a great resource to understand the importance of local efforts!
Special livestream event: The Impact of the Gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the Disability Community
On Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 7 PM Eastern Time, the Legal and Policy leadership team of Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. will host a livestream on Substack and YouTube to discuss the impact of the gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the disability community.
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