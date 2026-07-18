Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

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Nieta Greene on "Crip Crow" | The Daily Whatever Show

Nieta Greene was a guest on the Daily Whatever Show's to discuss the Say No to Crip Crow Campaign.
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Disability Community and The Daily Whatever Show
Jul 18, 2026

Thank you, Dana DuBois and Lawrence Winnerman, for having me on the Daily Whatever Show on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to talk about the Say No to Crip Crow Campaign. A special thanks to Nick Paro, Jason Gael, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning in.

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