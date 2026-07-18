Nieta Greene on "Crip Crow" | The Daily Whatever Show

Thank you, Dana DuBois and Lawrence Winnerman, for having me on the Daily Whatever Show on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to talk about the Say No to Crip Crow Campaign. A special thanks to Nick Paro, Jason Gael, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning in.

30% Off Annual Subscription Forever

Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

Your support is crucial to Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Your contributions enable us to sustain our passionate and effective advocacy. Below are several ways in which you can support us:

Share Nothing About Us Without Us







