Nothing About Us Without Us Presents: The Impact of the Gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the Disability Community

We normally put all livestream recordings behind a paywall. However, this conversation is too important to do so. Please share this video.
Thank you, Beth Cruz, Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Laurel Fairchild, BethAlli Acorn 🇺🇦🇬🇱🇺🇸, Mr.Wheels, and many others, for tuning in to the Nothing About Us Without Us livestream special on the impact on the disability community! Thank you to New Disabled South for partnering with us on this livestream.
If you want to sign up as a general volunteer for either our Regional Legal and Policy Committees or our national Legal and Policy Bucket, click on the links below. We do have an attendance policy, so please sign up only if you can attend our monthly planning meetings. You don’t have to be a person with a disability; however, it is helpful to have a connection to the disability community. Here are the sign-up links:
Midwest Regional Legal and Policy Committee - This committee is open to residents of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin. We welcome all eligible residents from these states to join and participate. If you are an individual with a disability, live in a Midwestern state, and are interested in Legal and Policy issues at the state, county, and local levels, please email Jennifer Burss at jennifer@disabilitycommunitydemocracy.org.
Northeast Regional Legal and Policy Committee - This committee is open for sign-ups to residents of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, or Vermont. We welcome all eligible residents to join us! Meets on the last Monday of the month at 7 PM Eastern Time. If you have questions, please reach out to Bb Ojo, our Northeast Regional Coordinator at abiodun3113@gmail.com.
Southern Regional Legal and Policy Committee - Only residents of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, or West Virginia are welcome to sign up for this committee. Meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7 PM Eastern Time. If you have questions, please reach out to Christine G., our Northeast Regional Coordinator, at cfgrassman@icloud.com.
Western Regional Legal and Policy Committee - Residents from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, or Wyoming are invited to join the Western Regional Legal and Policy Committee. We are still looking for a Western Regional Coordinator. If you are an individual with a disability, live in a state in the Western region, and are interested in Legal and Policy issues at the state, county, and local levels, please email Jennifer Burss at jennifer@disabilitycommunitydemocracy.org.