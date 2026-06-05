Nothing About Us Without Us Presents: The Impact of the Gutting of the Voting Rights Act on the Disability Community

We normally put all livestream recordings behind a paywall. However, this conversation is too important to do so. Please share this video.

Thank you, Beth Cruz, Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Laurel Fairchild, BethAlli Acorn 🇺🇦🇬🇱🇺🇸, Mr.Wheels, and many others, for tuning in to the Nothing About Us Without Us livestream special on the impact on the disability community! Thank you to New Disabled South for partnering with us on this livestream.

If you want to sign up as a general volunteer for either our Regional Legal and Policy Committees or our national Legal and Policy Bucket, click on the links below. We do have an attendance policy, so please sign up only if you can attend our monthly planning meetings. You don’t have to be a person with a disability; however, it is helpful to have a connection to the disability community. Here are the sign-up links: