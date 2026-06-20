For Immediate Release: June 20 2026 Contact: info@disabilitycommunityfordemocracy.org

The image is a digital artwork featuring bold text against a dark, textured background. The text reads “SAY NO TO CRIP CROW” in a stylized, graffiti-like font. The words “SAY NO TO” are in a vibrant red, while “CRIP CROW” is in a distressed white with gray shading. The letters have a subtle 3D effect, with a dark outline casting a shadow. The background is a dark, charcoal gray with a rough, almost concrete-like texture. Splashes and drips of black and red paint are scattered across the background, adding to the gritty aesthetic. The composition is centered, with the text occupying the majority of the horizontal space. The lighting appears to come from the front, highlighting the raised texture of the letters and casting soft shadows. The overall mood is impactful and defiant.

On June 22, 1999, the landmark Supreme Court Olmstead decision affirmed that people with disabilities are integral members of their communities. It also emphasized that segregating or isolating disabled individuals is unacceptable and dehumanizing. On June 18, 2026, four days before the 27th anniversary of the Olmstead decision, the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion claiming that federal disability laws don’t require state-level integration. Their flawed interpretation of Olmstead and of Congress’ intent is unjustified and inaccurate. Despite this, they will still use it to harm disabled people, restrict freedoms, and threaten lives.

Our judicial system, Congress, court rulings, and federal law have consistently reaffirmed the Olmstead decision. Over the ensuing decades, regulations issued by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice have explicitly clarified that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) prohibit states from compelling individuals with disabilities to reside in institutions, such as psychiatric hospitals, nursing homes, segregated schools, and sheltered workshops, to access services, including personal care, when such individuals can be effectively served in their homes and communities.

The DOJ memorandum allows for states to potentially re-establish institutions for individuals with disabilities, like the closed Willowbrook State School in 1984. Such institutions are known to harm recovery. Evidence shows that providing humane, cost-effective services in homes and communities leads to better outcomes. This approach also reduces government costs by promoting community integration, where individuals with disabilities belong.

America has not fully fulfilled its commitment to guaranteeing equality for all since its founding nearly 250 years ago. It is broadly acknowledged that Supreme Court precedents concerning voting rights are susceptible to abrupt shifts, as illustrated by the Calais decision. Therefore, Disability Community for Democracy will urge Congress to enact legislation that codifies the Olmstead decision, ensuring that states cannot compel the re-institutionalization of individuals with disabilities, because we are Saying No to Crip Crow. We are planning multiple actions to push back against this ableist DOJ memo. If you want to get involved in urging Congress to enact legislation that codifies the Olmstead decision, please email info@disabilitycommunityfordemocracy.org.

Meanwhile, contact your US House Representative and your two Senators via the Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121. Also, you can use the complimentary service provided by FaxZero to fax your representative and both senators.

Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

Your support is crucial to Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Your contributions enable us to sustain our passionate and effective advocacy. Below are several ways in which you can support us:

Share Nothing About Us Without Us

Did you know that all subscribers can ‘like’ and paid subscribers can comment on this post? Follow the link below to join the ‘Nothing About Us Without Us’ community on the Substack app and join the conversation. Not only is it FREE to use, but it’s also ad-free.