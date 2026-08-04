I’m excited to share wonderful news today. Thanks to your incredible support, Nothing About Us Without Us has proudly become a Substack Bestseller. I’ve also been honored to be named to Diversability’s 7th annual D-30 Disability Impact List. These achievements celebrate our entire community and inspire us as we work together to build the foundation for disability democracy in 2026.

The image is a graphic design promoting a Substack Bestseller. The background is predominantly white with a large, abstract shape in a peachy-pink hue flowing from the right side of the image and curving towards the left. The shape has soft, undulating folds, resembling draped fabric or a flowing ribbon. In the top-left corner, there is an orange hexagonal icon with a darker-orange checkmark inside, indicating a successful or verified status. In the top-right corner, to the right of this icon, the text “Jul 2026” is displayed in a muted grey color. Below the top icons, the graphic’s main text is displayed. The title “Substack Bestseller” is prominently displayed in a large, bold, dark grey sans-serif font. Beneath this title, there is a smaller block of text in a lighter grey font that reads: “Nothing About Us Without Us by Disability Community is a Substack Bestseller with hundreds of paid subscribers.” At the bottom left of the image, there is a small, dark purple square icon. To the right of this icon, the text “Disability Community” is written in a medium grey sans-serif font, aligning with the text above. The composition is clean and modern, with a clear hierarchy of information. The flowing peachy-pink element adds a soft, organic feel to the otherwise structured text-based information. The colors are predominantly soft pastels and greys, creating a professional and calm aesthetic. The use of negative space is effective, ensuring readability.

The image is a graphic announcement celebrating an individual’s inclusion on “The D-30 Disability Impact List” as a 2026 Honoree. The background features a gradient of peachy-orange and off-white tones, with a subtle textured overlay that resembles parchment paper. Prominently displayed at the top in a dark blue, serif font is the text “The D-30 Disability Impact List”. Below this, centered and slightly smaller, is the year “2026” in a stylized font, with the word “Honoree” in a similar font directly beneath it. Flanking the “2026 Honoree” text are two laurel wreath graphics, also in a dark blue hue, signifying achievement. To the left of the image, the name “Nieta M. Greene” is written in a large, elegant, dark blue script font. Below the name, in a smaller, sans-serif font, are the pronouns “(THEY/THEM)” and then “USA”. Occupying the right half of the image is a headshot of Nieta M. Greene. They have dark, short, curly hair and are looking directly at the camera. Their skin tone is medium brown, and they have a neutral expression. They are wearing a dark blue plaid shirt, with the collar visible. The lighting appears to be natural, illuminating their face from the front. In the bottom left corner of the image, the word “Diversability” is written in dark blue, with the hashtag “#D30DisList” directly below it, also in dark blue. The overall composition is balanced, with text and graphics on the left and the individual’s portrait on the right, creating a visually appealing and informative announcement.

As we plan for August, I feel excited to pass the reins back to our amazing team. This Thursday, Jennifer Burss will share insights into the human side of National Immunization Awareness. And next week, Abiodun Ojo (Bb) will guide us through their perspective on Invisible Disabilities.

Movement Roadmap for August The Mission Anchor: Every Tuesday at 9 AM ET, we deliver high-stakes briefings on Olmstead Codification and our response to federal threats. (except Aug 18) The Contributor Angles: On Thursday, August 6 at 9 AM ET, Jennifer Burss will explore National Immunization Awareness, and on Thursday, August 13, Abiodun Ojo (Bb) will explore Invisible Disabilities. The Mid-Month Handshake: Join us on Tuesday, August 18, for our monthly audio series, Disability Conversations, fueling our cultural resilience. The Travel Journey: On Thursday, August 20, we share our community mosaic of personal stories on Accessible Air Travel. The Coalition Focus: On Tuesday, August 25, we feature a guest strategic brief by Colleen Steckel: ME-ICC Info on the Olmstead DOJ Memo’s impact on the ME/CFS community. The Movement Legacy: We close the month on Thursday, August 27, bridging the ADA’s foundation to our 2026 future in honor of Justin Dart, Jr.’s birthday, written by Ashleigh Alauren.

Call to Action: Say No to Crip Crow In-District Lobby Day by Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

The image is a digital poster with a stark black background and white text. The text is primarily in a bold, sans-serif font, with varying sizes to emphasize different pieces of information. The poster conveys a message about an event organized by “Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.” At the top, the largest text reads “Say No to Crip Crow In-”. Below this, in slightly smaller but still prominent text, is “District Lobby Day by”. Following this, the text becomes slightly smaller again, reading “Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.” Below the title, the date and time are presented. “Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026” is written in a clear, medium-sized font. Directly beneath it, “Time: TBD” is also displayed. Further down, there’s a call to action regarding training: “Sign up for training by Tuesday,” followed by “August 11, 2026”. This text is slightly smaller than the date and time information. A URL is provided below the training sign-up details: “https://tinyurl.com/saynotocripcrowlobbyday”. This URL is set in a smaller font, making it less prominent than the event details. At the bottom of the poster, the phrase “Scan QR Code” is positioned on the left. To the right of this text, and slightly below it, is a black-and-white QR code. The QR code has a white circular icon with an “A” inside it, superimposed in the center of the QR code’s data matrix. An arrow points from the text “Scan QR Code” towards the QR code, indicating its purpose. The composition is centered, with the text blocks aligned vertically. The use of high contrast between the white text and the black background ensures readability. There are no images other than the QR code. The overall impression is one of clear, direct communication about an event.

On August 25th, while members of the House and Senate are on recess, we’ll have a wonderful opportunity to visit their local offices, preferably with an appointment, to share our stories about why the Olmstead decision is so important to include in federal law by updating Section 2 of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). There are 535 voting members of Congress, and we aim for at least 535 people to tell their stories face-to-face. Your voice can truly make a difference. To join us, you’ll need to sign up by August 11th and receive training on how to effectively share your story with a congressional aide or member of Congress. Rest assured, this sign-up is solely for this purpose. Click here to sign up. Even if you’re unable to participate directly, you can support us by sharing the sign-up link with others. In the meantime, please continue calling your members of the US House and your two US Senators every day, including weekends, because your voices truly matter. You can visit the Say No to Crip Crow Campaign site by clicking here.

Lobby Day Sign Up