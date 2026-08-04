I’m excited to share wonderful news today. Thanks to your incredible support, Nothing About Us Without Us has proudly become a Substack Bestseller. I’ve also been honored to be named to Diversability’s 7th annual D-30 Disability Impact List. These achievements celebrate our entire community and inspire us as we work together to build the foundation for disability democracy in 2026.
As we plan for August, I feel excited to pass the reins back to our amazing team. This Thursday, Jennifer Burss will share insights into the human side of National Immunization Awareness. And next week, Abiodun Ojo (Bb) will guide us through their perspective on Invisible Disabilities.
Movement Roadmap for August
The Mission Anchor: Every Tuesday at 9 AM ET, we deliver high-stakes briefings on Olmstead Codification and our response to federal threats. (except Aug 18)
The Contributor Angles: On Thursday, August 6 at 9 AM ET, Jennifer Burss will explore National Immunization Awareness, and on Thursday, August 13, Abiodun Ojo (Bb) will explore Invisible Disabilities.
The Mid-Month Handshake: Join us on Tuesday, August 18, for our monthly audio series, Disability Conversations, fueling our cultural resilience.
The Travel Journey: On Thursday, August 20, we share our community mosaic of personal stories on Accessible Air Travel.
The Coalition Focus: On Tuesday, August 25, we feature a guest strategic brief by Colleen Steckel: ME-ICC Info on the Olmstead DOJ Memo’s impact on the ME/CFS community.
The Movement Legacy: We close the month on Thursday, August 27, bridging the ADA’s foundation to our 2026 future in honor of Justin Dart, Jr.’s birthday, written by Ashleigh Alauren.
Call to Action: Say No to Crip Crow In-District Lobby Day by Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.
On August 25th, while members of the House and Senate are on recess, we’ll have a wonderful opportunity to visit their local offices, preferably with an appointment, to share our stories about why the Olmstead decision is so important to include in federal law by updating Section 2 of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). There are 535 voting members of Congress, and we aim for at least 535 people to tell their stories face-to-face. Your voice can truly make a difference. To join us, you’ll need to sign up by August 11th and receive training on how to effectively share your story with a congressional aide or member of Congress. Rest assured, this sign-up is solely for this purpose. Click here to sign up. Even if you’re unable to participate directly, you can support us by sharing the sign-up link with others. In the meantime, please continue calling your members of the US House and your two US Senators every day, including weekends, because your voices truly matter. You can visit the Say No to Crip Crow Campaign site by clicking here.
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