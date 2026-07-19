Powerful Voices | Courage for Alabama 04 with Amanda Pusczek

Nick Paro invited me to serve as a guest co-host and interview Amanda Pusczek, Democratic Candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Alabama District 04 on Friday, July 10, 2026. A special thanks to Mediocre mamma, Liz Alexander Stone, Ms.Yuse, Katharine Hill, and many others for tuning in.

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