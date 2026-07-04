RIGGED BY DESIGN - Episode 26: Flooding the Zone

Thank you, Zorha's Resistance Press, for inviting me and Nick Paro on RIGGED BY DESIGN - Episode 26 to discuss the Olmstead DOJ Memo last week. A special thanks to Beth Cruz, Rachel-We are Renee and Keith, Jack 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈(he/him), Judith R, Yvette, and many others for tuning in! Here is the latest article in the Olmstead Memo series/call to action in collaboration with Sick of this Shit Publications.
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