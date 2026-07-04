Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

RIGGED BY DESIGN - Episode 26: Flooding the Zone

Nieta Greene was a guest on RIGGED BY DESIGN - Episode 26 to discuss the Olmstead DOJ Memo
Nieta Greene's avatar
Zorha's Resistance Press's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Jason's avatar
Nieta Greene, Zorha's Resistance Press, Nick Paro, and Jason
Jul 04, 2026

Thank you, Zorha's Resistance Press, for inviting me and Nick Paro on RIGGED BY DESIGN - Episode 26 to discuss the Olmstead DOJ Memo last week. A special thanks to Beth Cruz, Rachel-We are Renee and Keith, Jack 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈(he/him), Judith R, Yvette, and many others for tuning in! Here is the latest article in the Olmstead Memo series/call to action in collaboration with Sick of this Shit Publications.

‘Nothing About Us Without Us’ is a community-supported publication that truly values your involvement. If you’re enthusiastic about staying updated with our latest posts and would like to support us, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Our paid members are among our most dedicated supporters—join the 4% who explore deeper levels of access with us. To celebrate Disability Pride Month, we’re delighted to offer a 30% discount on an annual subscription until July 31st. Investing in a subscription now means you’ll enjoy a 30% savings forever—just click the button below to get started.

30% Off Annual Subscription Forever

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture