Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

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Say No to Crip Crow: Adriana Luciano

A recording from Disability Community's live video
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Disability Community

We normally put all livestream recordings behind a paywall. However, this conversation is too important to do so. Please share this video.

A special thanks to Beth Cruz, Mandy Ohman, Monica M 🇨🇦, Suzie’s World, Lisa GK, and many others for tuning in to my discussion with Adriana Luciano, Esq. This interview is part two of a four-part series called Say No to Crip Crow. This series shows how everyday people are pushing back against the re-institutionalization and segregation of people with disabilities.

‘Nothing About Us Without Us’ is a community-supported publication that truly values your involvement. If you’re enthusiastic about staying updated with our latest posts and would like to support us, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Our paid members are among our most dedicated supporters—join the 4% who explore deeper levels of access with us. To celebrate Disability Pride Month, we’re delighted to offer a 30% discount on an annual subscription until July 31st. Investing in a subscription now means you’ll enjoy a 30% savings forever—just click the button below to get started.

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