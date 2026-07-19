Say No to Crip Crow Campaign Updates/Disability Community for Democracy Updates

Thank you, Mandy Ohman, olive❣️p a p e r h e a r t, A Girl With MS and a Dream, Ms.Yuse, Jenn S✨, and many others, for tuning in for the Say No to Crip Campaign and Disability Community for Democracy updates. Thank you, Melissa Amour and Dr. Eric Lullove, for joining as guests.

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