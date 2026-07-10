Say No to Crip Crow, Episode 1 | Jasmine Thomas, Democratic US Senate Candidate for OK

We normally put all livestream recordings behind a paywall. However, this conversation is too important to do so. Please share this video.

A special thanks to Shane Yirak, Beth Cruz, Soso's World, Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈, EG, and many others for tuning in to my discussion with N’Kiyla “Jasmine” Thomas with Nick Paro as my co-host. This interview is part one of a four-part series called Say No to Crip Crow. This series shows how everyday people are pushing back against the re-institutionalization and segregation of people with disabilities.

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