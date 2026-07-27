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A special thanks to Beth Cruz, Keith P. Jones, Jason Gael, Rich Alcantara, Kathryn Wallenstein, and many others for tuning in to Say No to Crip Crow Virtual Rally. Thank you to Sick of this Shit Publications for simulcasting the rally on your platform.

Sign up for our Say No to Crip Crow in-district lobby on August 25, 2026 by clicking here. The only way that the Olmstead decision gets codified into federal law is by telling our stories. Please continue calling your members of the US House and your two US Senators every day, including weekends, because your voices truly matter. Visit the Say No to Crip Crow campaign site for more information.