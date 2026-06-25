Stephen Miller Was Behind the Olmstead Memo
He can go straight to hell because we are Saying No to Crip Crow
This is part of our Olmstead Memo series/call to action in collaboration with Sick of this Shit Publications. Here are the links to prior articles and livestreams:
Official Statement On Olmstead DOJ Memo from CEO & Founder
Official Video Statement On Olmstead DOJ Memo from CEO & Founder
Systematic Attacks To Silence Us
LISTENING LOUDER | The Eugenics Regime and the DOJ’s Destruction of Olmstead
According to the Bloomberg Law article dated June 23rd, Stephen Miller expressed his frustration regarding the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division’s ongoing settlement negotiations that compelled states to transfer individuals with mental illness from institutions. He believed these agreements could exacerbate homelessness and did not align with the directives outlined in the Current Occupant’s July 2025 executive order, which urged cities and states to relocate homeless individuals to treatment centers.
Stephen Miller can go straight to hell because we are Saying No to Crip Crow. If you are reading this, thinking this is not my issue because I am not disabled, think again. This situation affects all individuals, as the government may declare that dissent against governmental authority constitutes a form of mental illness, commonly referred to as “protest psychosis.”
Disability Community for Democracy and Sick of this Shit Publications are collaborating to codify the Olmstead decision into federal law. The initial step is to reach out to your two United States senators and your United States Representative. Public pressure influences elected officials, as demonstrated by the enactment of the Epstein Files legislation. We are going to do the same thing to get the Olmstead decision codified into federal law. Below are the scripts and templates for you to use to contact your elected officials.
Call Script Information
1. Find out who your US Senators and Representatives are by clicking here.
2. Call the Capitol switchboard for your respective members and ask to be connected to their
offices.
a. US Senate: 202-224-3121
b. US House: 202-225-3121
3. Utilize the script below!
Note: If this is your first time reaching out to your members of Congress and you’re feeling a bit nervous, just remember, these are YOUR elected officials who are there to listen and help meet your needs. Your voice truly matters, so take a deep breath, stay calm, and feel free to use the script to guide you!
Script
Hello, my name is [FIRST AND LAST NAME], and I am a resident of [CITY, STATE].
Note: Be prepared to tell them your zip code if asked!
I am calling to strongly encourage [Senator NAME or Representative NAME] to advocate for the disability community by exercising their authority and fulfilling their responsibilities to uphold the rule of law, defend the Constitution, and oppose the overreach of the Department of Justice. I am concerned that the Department of Justice’s memorandum may enable states and U.S. territories to cease funding community-based services, potentially leading to re-segregation and the involuntary institutionalization of individuals within the disability community.
As a constituent, I respectfully urge [Senator NAME or Representative NAME] to formally reject the DOJ Memo concerning the Olmstead decision and to enshrine the Olmstead decision into statutory law through legislative amendment to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Email/Fax Template
We also encourage you to visit FaxZero to fax your federal legislators for free (if they accept faxes). It is much harder to ignore a fax than an email.
1. Find out who your US Senators and Representatives are by clicking here.
2. Call the Capitol switchboard for your respective members and ask to be connected to their offices.
a. US Senate: 202-224-3121
b. US House: 202-225-3121
3. Utilize the template below!
4. Your email/fax should discuss only a single topic or issue.
5. The most effective emails and faxes incorporate personal experiences and pertinent or current facts to demonstrate how the subject impacts you and your community.
6. Please provide all your contact information, including your name, address, telephone number, and email address.
7. Always request a written response. While each office manages constituent correspondence according to its own procedures, proactively soliciting a written reply will aid in ensuring that your message is not overlooked.
Email/Fax Template
Dear Representative/Senator:
I am writing to strongly encourage [Senator NAME or Representative NAME] to advocate for the disability community by exercising their authority and fulfilling their responsibilities to uphold the rule of law, defend the Constitution, and oppose the overreach of the Department of Justice. I am concerned that the Department of Justice’s memorandum may enable states and U.S. territories to cease funding community-based services, potentially leading to re-segregation and the involuntary institutionalization of individuals within the disability community.
Your support is critical because your constituents have benefited from community-based services.
(Add your personal story, pertinent or current facts)
I would like to request a written response on this issue, and my contact information is attached to this message. Thank you for your service and consideration.
Sincerely,
Your Name
Your Title (if applicable)
Your Address
Your City, State Zip
Your Phone Number
Your Email Address
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