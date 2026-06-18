This article fits into our ongoing theme of disability culture and politics, and is a companion piece to Christine G.’s article from last week titled Disclosure Revised.

Photo by Marcel Strauß on Unsplash ID: Black letter tiles on a gray speckled surface spell out MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS in three rows, emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness.

According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs National Center for PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects a significant number of people in the United States. Current estimates suggest that about 6 out of every 100 adults, or 6% of the population, will experience PTSD at some point in their lives. In a given year, about 5 out of every 100 adults are estimated to have PTSD, which is about 13 million people. Research also suggests that people with disabilities may experience PTSD at higher rates than the general population, although there is no one clear national percentage for how many people with all types of disabilities also have PTSD.

The most recommended treatments for PTSD include Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure Therapy, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. Medication can also be helpful, especially when it is used as part of a broader treatment plan, but trauma-focused psychotherapy is often considered the most effective approach. For someone with a co-occurring disability, these therapies may need to be adapted so they are accessible and appropriate for the individual’s needs. Adaptations may include clearer communication, extra time, assistive technology, caregiver or support-person involvement, or therapy materials that match the person’s abilities.

Shamefully, programs that assist our veterans and those with mental health conditions such as PTSD are being cut. This is all due to cuts in Medicaid and Behavioral Health Grants. This reduces mental health services and thereby reduces and delays mental health and substance abuse treatment. All American citizens, and we as a collective nation, should be fighting for them in every possible way. The humanity of people with any kind of disability is never and has never been something for people to dispute. People with disabilities deserve meaningful representation in every part of society, including the opportunity to participate fully in civic life. This writer participates in Disability Community for Democracy’s work because I have believed in our right to participate in our communities and the world around us since I was a child. I will fight not just for myself but for other people with disabilities for the rest of my days.

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