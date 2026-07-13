The Trump Administration’s Attack On Americans With Disabilities

Thank you, Joe Walsh, for inviting Nick Paro and me on the Social Contract livestream on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, to talk about the Say No to Crip Crow Campaign. A special thanks to Lawrence Winnerman, Soso's World, Amelia Hall, Jenn S✨, and many others for tuning in.

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Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

Your support is crucial to Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Your contributions enable us to sustain our passionate and effective advocacy. Below are several ways in which you can support us:

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