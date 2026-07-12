Trump Gives White Nationalists Another Pass

Thank you, Miles Taylor and Xander Schultz, for inviting me on Defiance on Monday, July 6, 2026. I really enjoyed speaking with Miles Taylor, Xander Schultz, and Maritsa Georgiou about the Say No to Crip Crow Campaign. My segment is at the 39:26 mark in the live recording. A special thanks to Nick Paro, Beth Cruz, Jason Gael, Laura Tompkins, Donna Dupont, Scotty, and many others for tuning in.

30% Off Annual Subscription Forever

Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

Your support is crucial to Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Your contributions enable us to sustain our passionate and effective advocacy. Below are several ways in which you can support us:

Share Nothing About Us Without Us





