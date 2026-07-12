Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

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Trump Gives White Nationalists Another Pass

Nieta Greene was a guest on Defiance to discuss the Say No to Crip Crow Campaign
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Nieta Greene, Miles Taylor, Grounded Podcast, and Disability Community
Jul 12, 2026

Thank you, Miles Taylor and Xander Schultz, for inviting me on Defiance on Monday, July 6, 2026. I really enjoyed speaking with Miles Taylor, Xander Schultz, and Maritsa Georgiou about the Say No to Crip Crow Campaign. My segment is at the 39:26 mark in the live recording. A special thanks to Nick Paro, Beth Cruz, Jason Gael, Laura Tompkins, Donna Dupont, Scotty, and many others for tuning in.

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