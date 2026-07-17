The image is a graphic with bold, impactful text. The background is a vibrant, textured red, reminiscent of wood grain or brushed metal with a distressed finish. Small, dark splatters and droplets are scattered across the red surface, adding to the gritty, urgent feel. Dominating the center of the image are two lines of text. The top line reads “URGENT,” and the bottom line reads “NOTICE”. The text is rendered in large, blocky, sans-serif capital letters. The letters themselves are a creamy off-white with a speckled texture, as if slightly aged or distressed. Each letter is outlined with a thick, solid black border, which gives the text a strong presence and clearly separates it from the background. Beneath the text, the black outlines extend downwards and appear to drip, mimicking the effect of wet paint or ink. These drips vary in length and thickness, enhancing the sense of urgency and perhaps even chaos. The composition is symmetrical, with the text centered horizontally and vertically. The bright red background and the stark white text with black outlines create a high-contrast, eye-catching design. The overall mood conveyed is one of seriousness, alarm, and the need for immediate attention. The image is purely graphic and does not contain any people or discernible scene beyond the textured background.

Yeison Menjivar has Down syndrome, is hard of hearing, nonspeaking, has a history of seizures, and as of this writing, he is in ICE custody without the medication that controls them.

A few days ago, ICE detained him. It was captured on video. We learned about Yeison because Dom Kelly of New Disabled South refused to let that silence stand. We are grateful that he spoke, and we ask you to help ensure that Yeison is not forgotten and is brought home.

Watch the clip of Dom Kelly sharing about Yeison’s detention. Then please make phone calls, speak of his detainment, and share Dom's video to bring Yeison home:

What Can You Do Right Now? Contact Yeison’s Representatives on His Behalf

But we are the largest underrepresented group in this country, and no one is coming to save us. We save ourselves, and we save each other. That is what this moment asks of us.

The fastest way to break the silence is to ensure that the people with power over Yeison’s community hear his name today, and from as many of us as possible. Call, email, be firm and specific, and ask them directly to look into Yeison Menjivar’s detention, demand that he immediately receive his seizure medication, and press for his release.

Jefferson Parish Council (District 2) — Councilman Deano Bonano Phone: (504) 736-6607

Jefferson Parish ADA Coordinator / Office of Citizens with Disabilities 1221 Elmwood Park Blvd., Suite 210, Jefferson, LA 70123 Phone: (504) 736-6086 Email: ADA@jeffparish.net

Louisiana State Representative Kyle M. Green Jr. Phone: (504) 349-8788 Email: hse083@legis.la.gov

U.S. Representative Troy A. Carter — Gretna / New Orleans Office Phone: (504) 288-3777

When you call or write, keep it simple: You are a member or ally of the disability community. You are calling about Yeison Menjivar, a man with Down syndrome who is hard of hearing and nonspeaking, has a history of seizures, and is being held in ICE custody without his medication. You want to know what their office will do to ensure he receives the medication and the accommodations required by federal law, and to bring him home.

Bring Yeison home.

Everything we are asking for is already within ICE’s authority. Under its own detention standards and Section 504, ICE is obligated to provide Yeison the medication his seizures require, to communicate with him in ways he can access, and to accommodate his disabilities rather than punish him for them. None of that requires a new law, a court order, or a policy debate. It requires ICE to do what it is already bound to do.

We say it plainly: Yeison Menjivar is a disabled man in your custody. He cannot tell you what he needs, so we are telling you on his behalf. Give him his medication. Meet the obligations set out in your own rules. Bring him home.

We will keep saying his name until he is.