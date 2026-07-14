We're Losing Disability Rights
What the disability community and our allies can do to stop it
Here’s a look at the video clip from the 10th episode of Tell You No Lie, featuring Amelia Hall as the guest, where we are talking about the Olmstead DOJ memo. Paid subscribers can enjoy the full-length live recording.
Amelia Hall and I discussed the regression of human rights protections for individuals with disabilities in the United States in the video clip above. The contributions of disabled advocates such as Judy Heumann, who fought tirelessly for the rights presently enjoyed by our community, are being undermined and endangered by the Current Occupant and co-conspirators, including Stephen Miller and RFK, Jr.
As I documented in the two-part series entitled ‘No One is Coming to Save Us; We Need to Save Ourselves’ and the four-part series ‘If You Don’t Invest, You Don’t Get’ earlier this year, it is essential for the disability community to allocate resources towards their own institutions by dedicating volunteer efforts to disability-led organizations, financially supporting disability-led organizations and social impact enterprises, and, if applicable, participating in meetings of your state, county, or city disability commissions.
Currently, the most significant threat facing our community is the Olmstead DOJ Memo, which was authored with Stephen Miller's involvement. To oppose this memorandum, constituents are encouraged to contact their United States House Representative and their two United States Senators. Additional information regarding how to participate can be found on the Say No to Crip Crow Campaign Website.
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