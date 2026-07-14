The image is a digitally rendered graphic with text prominently displayed. The text reads “WE’RE LOSING DISABILITY RIGHTS” and is arranged in three lines. The letters are large, three-dimensional, and appear to be made of a distressed, weathered material, possibly metal or concrete, with a white base color that is heavily stained with rust and dirt, giving them a worn and aged appearance. The edges of the letters are sharply defined, casting distinct shadows. The background is a textured wall, dark grey with hints of blue and black. It appears to be a rough surface with vertical cracks and patches of chipped paint or material, particularly noticeable in the lower sections where large areas are missing, revealing a darker, rougher texture beneath. The wall’s texture is uneven and appears gritty. The overall color palette is muted and somber, dominated by dark grays, blues, and the rusty brown tones of the text. The lighting seems to come from the front and slightly above, highlighting the letters’ texture and casting shadows that add depth and a sense of gravitas. The composition is centered on the text, which occupies the majority of the frame. The layout is straightforward, with the phrase broken into logical lines, making it easy to read. The distressed aesthetic of both the text and the background contributes to a serious, possibly urgent tone, suggesting a theme of deterioration or the loss of important protections. There are no people or other objects present in the image; the focus is entirely on the message conveyed by the text and its presentation.

Here’s a look at the video clip from the 10th episode of Tell You No Lie, featuring Amelia Hall as the guest, where we are talking about the Olmstead DOJ memo. Paid subscribers can enjoy the full-length live recording.

Amelia Hall and I discussed the regression of human rights protections for individuals with disabilities in the United States in the video clip above. The contributions of disabled advocates such as Judy Heumann, who fought tirelessly for the rights presently enjoyed by our community, are being undermined and endangered by the Current Occupant and co-conspirators, including Stephen Miller and RFK, Jr.

As I documented in the two-part series entitled ‘No One is Coming to Save Us; We Need to Save Ourselves’ and the four-part series ‘If You Don’t Invest, You Don’t Get’ earlier this year, it is essential for the disability community to allocate resources towards their own institutions by dedicating volunteer efforts to disability-led organizations, financially supporting disability-led organizations and social impact enterprises, and, if applicable, participating in meetings of your state, county, or city disability commissions.

Currently, the most significant threat facing our community is the Olmstead DOJ Memo, which was authored with Stephen Miller's involvement. To oppose this memorandum, constituents are encouraged to contact their United States House Representative and their two United States Senators. Additional information regarding how to participate can be found on the Say No to Crip Crow Campaign Website.

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Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

Your support is crucial to Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Your contributions enable us to sustain our passionate and effective advocacy. Below are several ways in which you can support us:

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