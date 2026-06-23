Western Regional Legal and Policy Coordinator Needed
We need a Disabled Westerner who is passionate about regional disability legal and policy issues
This article aligns with our ongoing theme about the Disability Community investing in our institutions by volunteering time, providing financial support, and spreading the word. A two-part series was published earlier this year, titled No One is Coming to Save Us; We Need to Save Ourselves, and No One is Coming to Save Us; We Need to Save Ourselves, Part 2 which fit into the theme.
The Midwest region includes the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
The Western U.S. is celebrated for its stunning landscapes, spirit of innovation, and Hollywood’s global influence. Yet even in a region known for progress and possibility, people with disabilities are still too often overlooked and left out. At Disability Community for Democracy, we’re working to change that. That’s why we’re looking for a passionate Western Regional Legal and Policy Coordinator to help drive meaningful change. No other community is going to change things for us. We have to come together and change things for ourselves. This volunteer position must be filled by an individual with a disability who resides in the western region and is passionate about our community’s rights and its future. The responsibilities of a Regional Legal and Policy Coordinator are as follows:
Research disability rights issues in the Western region.
Facilitate monthly subcommittee meetings.
Collaborate with and lead subcommittee members.
Help coordinate the subcommittee’s actions within the organization.
Advocate for policies that uplift the disabled community.
Oppose policies that harm the disabled community.
Participate in monthly Legal and Policy Bucket meetings.
Recruit volunteers
Interested parties can contact: jennifer@disabilitycommunityfordemocracy.org
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