This article aligns with our ongoing theme about the Disability Community investing in our institutions by volunteering time, providing financial support, and spreading the word. A two-part series was published earlier this year, titled No One is Coming to Save Us; We Need to Save Ourselves, and No One is Coming to Save Us; We Need to Save Ourselves, Part 2 which fit into the theme.

This is a watercolor painting depicting a vibrant pedestrian mall, lined with palm trees and shops. The composition is symmetrical, with the street receding into the distance, creating a sense of depth. In the foreground, several individuals are walking or seated in wheelchairs. On the left, a man in a red t-shirt and blue shorts stands facing away from the viewer, talking to a man in a white t-shirt and blue shorts. Next to them, a woman in a yellow shirt and dark pants sits in a wheelchair, looking forward with a smile. Further back, a couple walks past, with the woman in an orange top and shorts, and the man in a blue t-shirt and light shorts. They are accompanied by a woman in a grey t-shirt and blue jeans, carrying a black bag. In the foreground on the right, a man in a white polo shirt and blue shorts walks away from the viewer, followed by a woman in a blue denim outfit and a backpack. Further to the right, a man in a red t-shirt and blue shorts walks towards the viewer, with a blue bag slung over his shoulder. Another woman in a wheelchair, wearing a yellow shirt and blue pants, is visible on the right, partially obscured by the man in the red t-shirt. The background features more people strolling along the street, with buildings lining both sides. The architecture appears modern, with large windows and awnings. Tall palm trees are planted along the sidewalks, creating a tropical ambiance. The sky is a clear, bright blue, with a faint pinkish-red orb, possibly a balloon, floating in the upper left quadrant. In the far distance, a tall, slender skyscraper rises above the buildings, and faint mountain shapes are visible behind it. Bright, sunny tones dominate the color palette. The greens of the trees and foliage, the blues of the sky and clothing, and the sandy beige of the pathway create a cheerful and inviting atmosphere. The watercolor technique lends a soft, textured quality to the image, with visible brushstrokes and subtle color blending. Shadows are cast on the ground, indicating a bright, sunny day. The overall impression is one of a lively, accessible, and pleasant outdoor environment.

The Midwest region includes the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The Western U.S. is celebrated for its stunning landscapes, spirit of innovation, and Hollywood’s global influence. Yet even in a region known for progress and possibility, people with disabilities are still too often overlooked and left out. At Disability Community for Democracy, we’re working to change that. That’s why we’re looking for a passionate Western Regional Legal and Policy Coordinator to help drive meaningful change. No other community is going to change things for us. We have to come together and change things for ourselves. This volunteer position must be filled by an individual with a disability who resides in the western region and is passionate about our community’s rights and its future. The responsibilities of a Regional Legal and Policy Coordinator are as follows:

Research disability rights issues in the Western region.

Facilitate monthly subcommittee meetings.

Collaborate with and lead subcommittee members.

Help coordinate the subcommittee’s actions within the organization.

Advocate for policies that uplift the disabled community.

Oppose policies that harm the disabled community.

Participate in monthly Legal and Policy Bucket meetings.

Recruit volunteers

Interested parties can contact: jennifer@disabilitycommunityfordemocracy.org

Other Ways to Engage with the Disability Community for Democracy, Inc.

Your support is crucial to Disability Community for Democracy, Inc. Your contributions enable us to sustain our passionate and effective advocacy. Below are several ways in which you can support us:

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