Nothing About Us Without Us

Nothing About Us Without Us

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Kimmy Win she/her 🏳️‍🌈🫶🐾's avatar
Kimmy Win she/her 🏳️‍🌈🫶🐾
Jun 5

Really good article. I just hope people will read this with expanded knowledge when reaching out to mental health professionals so this doesn’t happen to someone else. I do agree that trauma informed care should be the default, but I strongly hope most good providers don’t ask “what happened to you” because that’s a horrible question. Also, if someone doesn’t do a full psychosocial history when you go to an intake, they aren’t using best practices, so that should not have happened to you. You deserved a better provider, one who is trauma informed and did the whole assessment. As for the “deficit” part of my ADHD dx, I need to process that language now. Thank you for challenging my thinking.

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