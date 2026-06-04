Photo by Gabriel Freitas on Unsplash . ID: The image is a black-and-white, low-angle shot of a large brick building. The building’s facade is primarily composed of light-colored bricks laid in a standard running bond pattern. There are vertical concrete or stucco bands that divide the wall into sections. The upper portion of the image shows a dark sky, suggesting it might be overcast or dusk. Affixed to the wall, slightly left of center, is a large white poster with bold black text. The text is arranged in several lines and appears to be a quote. The visible text reads: “what you inherit is what you have to reckon with.” The font is sans-serif and varies in size and weight, with “what” and “you” being smaller and lighter, while “inherit,” “is,” “what,” “you have,” “to,” and “reckon with” are progressively larger and bolder. The text is aligned to the left, creating a dynamic visual flow. There are subtle details on the brick wall, including slight discoloration and streaks, particularly on the right side of the poster, which could be dirt or water stains. A small dark object, possibly a camera or fixture, is visible near the top of the wall to the left of the poster. In the very top right corner, a faint structure, possibly part of a billboard or signage, is visible against the dark sky. The overall composition emphasizes the stark contrast between the textured brickwork and the clean white poster with its impactful message. The lighting creates a slightly muted, desaturated feel characteristic of black-and-white photography.

Sitting in the waiting room, I was preparing. I knew it would be a short appointment. They usually are. How was I going to fit it all in? The assault, the trial, the car accident, the abusive marriage, parenting an infant through my escape and divorce. That was just the last two years. What about growing up with cerebral palsy, moving frequently, and the trauma of witnessing my mother’s multiple psychotic breaks? The doctor needed to know all this to give me a reliable diagnosis and treatment plan. Didn’t he?

In his office, I launched into my history. When I started talking about my mom, he stopped me. “Your mother has schizoaffective disorder?”

“Well, her diagnosis has changed from schizophrenia to schizoaffective multiple times, but yes, I think they landed on schizoaffective.”

“Your anxiety and depression are caused by a chemical imbalance you inherited from your mother. Here’s a prescription for Zoloft. I’ll see you again in 3 months.”

I left with a prescription and a profound sense of relief—one pill to fix years of tangled, messy emotions and behaviors. I didn’t have to dig up or work through any of the trauma. It seemed so easy. Too bad he was so terribly wrong.

The Question

All the studies, literature, diagnoses, and treatment theories in mental healthcare can be boiled down to two questions:

“What’s wrong with you?”

“What happened to you?”

The first locates the source of emotional distress solely in the individual. You have a chemical imbalance. You can’t control your emotions. You are broken in a way only medication can fix. This leads to diagnosis, medication, and behavioral correction.

The second encompasses the full picture — history, trauma, ableism, racism, and the failures of our economic system. Here we find understanding, relief, and healing.

Dr. Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey’s What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing explicitly names this shift: addressing mental health isn’t just therapeutic — it’s political. The question you get asked determines what kind of help you receive, and who gets to walk away from your suffering without examining their role in it.

My complex emotional response to trauma wasn’t an illness any more than my cerebral palsy was. Both limited me only because society and systems refused to accommodate my needs. Calling either one a deficit meant never having to ask what role the world was playing in my suffering.

The disability rights movement has long operated under the principle “Nothing About Us Without Us.” The mental health system violates that principle by design. When it asks “what’s wrong with you?” it answers its own question before you open your mouth — and then makes decisions about your body, your brain, and your life accordingly. For disabled people already fighting to be seen and heard, being handed a psychiatric label on top of a physical or intellectual one doesn’t just affect treatment. It affects your credibility, your agency, and your ability to participate in civic life fully.

The Conveyor Belt

After that initial appointment, I spent the next 20 years gathering new diagnoses and multiple prescriptions. I had been on and off so many pills, I couldn’t remember them all. Important events and moments are missing from my memories because I was too checked out to really experience them. Parts of my daughter’s important developmental years were a blur. I spent too much of this time sleeping or pissed off.

One afternoon, as I lay down for my second nap of the day, I realized I couldn’t live like this anymore. Perusing the bookstore on my tablet, I ran across Anatomy of an Epidemic by Robert Whitaker.

The book’s central question pierced the fog: If SSRIs cure depression, why have disability rates for depression skyrocketed since they were introduced? Whitaker’s answer: the drugs don’t cure depression. They make acute conditions chronic.

My cerebral palsy defined what was wrong with me physically. Multiple psychiatric labels were diagnosed, which indicated what was wrong emotionally. When I dropped the labels and started to taper off the medication, I was finally able to wrestle with what had happened and find true healing.

The Science Isn’t With Them

The chemical imbalance myth

The initial “chemical imbalance” diagnosis I was given was reinforced by at least three more mental health professionals during my time inside the system — even as the science was disproving the theory.

In 2022, researchers Joanna Moncrieff and Mark Horowitz published a landmark review of existing scientific studies dating back to the 1980s, finding no credible evidence that depression is caused by low serotonin. This wasn’t fringe — it was published in Molecular Psychiatry.

Moncrieff’s book, Chemically Imbalanced, expands on the study and recounts how the pharmaceutical industry continued to push the low-serotonin theory long after they knew it had been disproven.

Former Psychiatric Times editor Ronald Pies called the chemical imbalance theory “preposterous” in 2011 and claimed the industry never promoted it. That disavowal was historically dishonest. The American Psychiatric Association had deliberately pivoted toward a biochemical model of mental illness in the DSM-III, released in 1980, creating the conditions for the myth to take hold. The APA never challenged the pharmaceutical industry’s chemical imbalance propaganda — likely because pharmaceutical companies were a significant source of their funding. They may not have coined the phrase, but they were complicit in the damage it caused.

The informed consent failure

The documentary Medicating Normal follows five people prescribed psychiatric drugs for stress, mild depression, sleeplessness, trauma, and focus difficulties. Each one experienced debilitating harm caused by the treatment itself, including vision abnormalities, agoraphobia, increased anxiety and depression, and job loss. One former soldier who became housebound while following prescribed treatment described tapering off multiple medications as “waking up from a nightmare.” Most participants received little to no information about the risks or alternatives.

The system has no reliable protocol to help people taper off medication when it becomes problematic. Robert Whitaker’s Mad in America continues to document these failures, and most of us navigating this terrain end up turning to peer-run resources like the Inner Compass Initiative and Surviving Antidepressants for the help the medical system won’t provide.

The MAHA Problem

Since Robert Kennedy Jr. took over the Department of Health and Human Services, critiquing any aspect of American healthcare feels risky. But unlike RFK, I’m not advocating dismantling public health infrastructure. I don’t want to stigmatize people who find medication helpful.

I want more resources, not less. I want well-funded, well-educated providers who can take their time unpacking patient trauma, informing them of treatment side effects, and offering alternatives. I don’t want to take away good treatment. I want to make sure the treatment each patient receives leads to actual health and well-being.

Good mental healthcare means professionals, policymakers, and society stop looking at people in distress as walking DSM labels. It means grappling with the ways the system falls short and investing in real changes: using Adverse Childhood Experiences screenings instead of symptom checklists, making trauma-informed care the default rather than a specialty, and taking seriously the role of poverty, abuse, violence, and systemic marginalization in producing the suffering we currently medicate.

Disabled Americans make up close to 30% of the U.S. population. That’s not a medical category — that’s a constituency. But a constituency that has been told for decades that its distress is a chemical defect rather than a response to real conditions — trauma, poverty, ableism, inaccessible systems — is a constituency being managed, not heard. Getting the question right isn’t just about better therapy. It’s about giving that constituency the clarity and agency to demand a seat at the table.

When the fog of over-medication finally lifted, I was able to see painful emotions and difficult behaviors for what they were — a psyche trying its best to process years of trauma. The story I tried to share with that psychiatrist all those years ago still needed to be told.

The question was never what was wrong with me. It was always what happened — and what it would take to heal from it, speak about it, and fight back.

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